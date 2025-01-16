What's The Meaning Behind Severance's Goats? The Creator Speaks Out About What's Coming In Season 2, And I Could Not Be More Pumped

In the three years we’ve been waiting for Severance Season 2 , I’ve been pondering the goats a lot, and so have other fans. In fact, theories about the greater meaning behind them have been a part of the discussion surrounding this workplace thriller. Now, with Season 2 on the 2025 TV schedule’s horizon, the show’s creator, Dan Erickson opened up to CinemaBlend about these animals and why he’s excited to explore what they do more in this upcoming sophomore season.

Ahead of the premiere of this incredible Apple TV+ show , I had the chance to interview the cast of Severance and its creator Dan Erickson. While chatting with him, I asked which storyline from Season 1 he was excited to explore more in Season 2. In response, he told me a bit about the goats and what we can expect from these new episodes, explaining:

I mean, certainly, the goats are an intriguing element. I think a lot of people were wondering about that. I wanted to show more of that department. You know, so far we'd only seen one person. But I had this sort of greater network in my head there. And so, yeah, that was a big one. That was a big, exciting one.

So, the Severance goats will play a role in Season 2, that’s confirmed, and that alone has me pumped. From thinking the goats run Lumon to wondering if the goats are really goats to theorizing about if they are being used to experiment with cloning, the theories surrounding these animals are wild! And I need to know more about them.

However, while that was all I needed to be pumped, Erickson added some information that increased my excitement tenfold. He told me he “wanted to show more of that department…” which means there's probably a big network working in this realm of Lumon. So, hopefully, that means we’ll really get to see a lot more of whatever this goat department is.

How many people work there? Are there grown-up goats or just baby goats? What are they doing in that department? Do they also not know the purpose of their work? All of these questions and more are things I’ve been wondering since Season 1, and Erickson’s words gave me hope that we might get answers or at least enough information to develop more nuanced and detailed questions about the goats during Season 2.

When we saw the animals for the first time, we only saw them for a brief minute. A man was bottle-feeding the baby goats, and he looked scared. Other than that, we have no actual clue what their purpose is. However, it sounds like it’s a lot greater than we might expect, and I desperately want to know more ASAP!

Overall, it’s Severance theories like this that make the show so fun to watch, and like many fans, I’m dying to dive back in and start developing new ones. Thankfully, we’ll get to do just that (and learn more about the goats) soon, because the long-awaited second season premieres on Friday, January 17 for those with an Apple TV+ subscription .