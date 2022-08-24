Why America's Got Talent Judge Howie Mandel Wanted To 'Make The Point' With His Comments To Girl Group XOMG POP!
By Laura Hurley published
AGT's Howie Mandel clarified the point he wanted to make for XOMG POP!
Spoilers ahead for the August 23 episode of America's Got Talent Season 17.
America's Got Talent entered the third week of qualifiers with another eleven contestants (including Simon Cowell's golden buzzer winner) that will be cut down to two after the voters are finished. This episode brought back the XOMG POP! girl group of singers and dancers, which was put together by So You Think You Can Dance judge JoJo Siwa and her mom. While they brought the energy and the excitement, judge Howie Mandel's comments weren't 100% favorable for them. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Mandel explained why he wanted to make a point with his comments.
XOMG POP! is comprised of seven girls between the ages of 10 and 15: Leigha, Kinley, Bella, Tinie T, Dallas, Kiya, and Brooklynn. After their original song of "Candy Hearts" back in May advanced them to the qualifiers, "Merry Go Round" in the August 23 live show wasn't as much of an immediate hit. Simon Cowell said that he "personally" didn't like the song (although he deemed them "unstoppable" with the right material). For his part, Howie Mandel said that the tone "hurts" him but acknowledged that XOMG POP!'s music isn't for him.
When Mandel (who recently weighed in on watching live in person vs. from home) spoke with CinemaBlend and other outlets following the live qualifiers episode, I mentioned that he'd pointed out that he's not the target audience for XOMG POP! right after they performed, and he responded:
Given that Howie Mandel wasn't alone on the judges panel in not loving the song because it wasn't aimed at him, it would indeed be a little confusing! While Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Terry Crews were enthusiastic, Mandel dished out his praise by quoting his granddaughter, who is a fan of the girl group on AGT. When asked whether having such a specific demographic appeal (which clearly doesn't include either Mandel or Simon Cowell) would affect the girls' chances at the top prize, Mandel weighed in, saying:
Howie Mandel's comments weren't intended to discourage voters from supporting XOMG POP! or say that the girl group didn't deliver with their energetic performance, even though they weren't as complimentary as what some of his fellow judges said. (My personal favorite was Heidi Klum saying that "It's like a piñata exploded and seven little Spice Girls fell out." If only Mel B. had been around to hear it like the old days!)
He isn't the world's biggest fan of XOMG POP!, but it sounds like they would have all of his granddaughter's votes. Even if the majority of the voting audience may not fall in the target demographic for this young girl group, there may be enough of an audience to advance them to the finale. Check out their performance of "Merry Go Round" that will decide whether they still have a chance at $1 million and a Las Vegas stage show or will be going home:
Will this girl group continue to chase their AGT dream, or is their Season 17 journey going to end early? Their fate lies in the hands of fans, who can vote with the official America's Got Talent app and the NBC.com voting page until 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 24. The results episode will begin airing at 8 p.m. ET, so there's not a whole lot of time for the votes to be cast and then tallied for primetime!
It's hard to speculate with any certainty about who will advance, although I may have to reevaluate my ranking of the America's Got Talent golden buzzer winners most likely to win after watching Sara James bring the house down with her performance of Elton John's "Rocket Man" as the final act of the night. Ventriloquist Celia Munoz was a favorite of the judges with her tribute to Grease and the late Olivia Newton-John, and Howie Mandel predicted that magician Nicolas Ribs could win the whole season after watching his latest performance.
The two spots are up for grabs at this point, so be sure to watch the results episode on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET to see whose AGT dreams will survive. New qualifiers episodes will continue airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also revisit past episodes streaming with a Peacock subscription.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.