Why Dane Cook Jokes That Bill Burr Is A Hypocrite For Being In The Mandalorian
Success in the entertainment industry is a fickle thing. For example, at one point, it would have been fair to say that Dane Cook was the biggest comedian in the world. During this time, he was selling out Madison Square Garden, being referenced in pop culture on shows like Jeopardy!, and even Cook even auditioned for Steven Spielberg. After a series of romantic comedies that didn’t get the warmest critical reception, he fell victim to overexposure, but he’s still performing stand-up to huge crowds and maintains a rather loyal fanbase to this day. While he may have become a household name in his early 30s, other comics around that time arrived late to the party, and this includes Cook’s longtime friend Bill Burr.
Burr has appeared twice on the massively popular Disney+ show The Mandalorian, which of course takes place in the Star Wars universe. I caught up with Dane Cook to discuss his new special Above It All, which is when he relayed this story to me about recently calling out Burr for being a “hypocrite”:
It’s well known that Bill Burr isn’t the biggest Star Wars fan, and in the past he had even gone so far as to criticize the fandom itself. Dane Cook, on the other hand, is a Star Wars superfan. If you watch the interview clip at the top of this article, you can see a slew of Star Wars memorabilia in his office, including Darth Vader and Kylo Ren's masks. The Mandalorian’s creator Jon Favreau didn’t seem to mind Burr’s feelings on the franchise, which in the end was the right move, as his character, Migs Mayfeld, has created some hilarious moments for the show.
Dane Cook was clearly just poking fun at his peer, as his comments contained no ill will, and he went on to applaud the comedian's entrepreneurial spirit:
If you’re a fan of Bill Burr’s, he has a ton of content streaming right now. As for Dane Cook, his new special Above It All just had its live stream on Moments. If you missed it, not to worry, as the comic is currently shopping around for options to have the special live in a more permanent location. Until then, you can check out everything that’s available to watch with our list of 2022 TV premiere dates.
