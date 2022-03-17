Star Trek Discovery’s Executive Producer Discusses Season 4 Finale's Big Guest Star And Booker’s Fate
The season finale was a real rollercoaster.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Discovery finale, “Coming Home.” Read at your own risk!
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 has come to a close, but not before toying with fans' emotions about Cleveland Booker’s fate and revealing a pretty big guest star. I spoke to director and executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi about some details surrounding these mic drop moments.
Cleveland Booker’s journey in the finale wasn’t an easy one, as he seemed doomed (as I predicted in the penultimate) when Tarka’s ship couldn’t change course from the power source. Then, in a glimmer of hope, Michael and the crew managed to get a lock on his signature when General Ndoye rammed Tarka’s ship. Just before they could get Booker fully transported, though, his signature faded, and he seemed lost for good. Things worked out in the end, but Olatunde Osunsanmi told me even he was unsure of Booker’s fate when he first read it.
Later in the episode, it’s revealed that Species Ten-C (who eventually got a good grasp on communicating with Starfleet) thought Discovery’s efforts to transport Booker was a message intended for them. They absorbed Booker and held him in stasis (Michelle Paradise wasn’t kidding about them being unlike previous species), and then when Michael brought it up in their conversation, put the courier back in his original form.
Booker survived, and as Olatunde Osunsanmi reminded me earlier in the season, it wasn’t his first close call in Star Trek: Discovery Season 4. The director brought up a conversation he had with showrunner Michelle Paradise when he directed “Anomaly,” where Booker nearly didn't make it out of the DMA explosion, and then talked about the impact of being there for Booker’s “death” in the finale.
It’s good to hear that the Star Trek: Discovery cast is as close behind-the-scenes as their characters are. It’s even cooler to know that they also felt the emotion of the scene when it seemed that Booker just narrowly missed out on surviving yet another catastrophe. Booker has all the luck, apparently, as evidenced by his getting to help displaced DMA families as atonement for his various crimes against The Federation.
Another big moment of Star Trek: Discovery’s Season 4 finale was Earth’s official re-joining of The Federation. We met the President of United Earth, who was played by real-life Georgia politician and big Star Trek fan Stacey Abrams. I asked Olatunde Osunsanmi about filming her scene, which went about as smoothly as with any seasoned actor.
No word on whether or not Stacey Abrams will make future appearances in Star Trek: Discovery, though now that she’s established as the leader of Earth, the possibility is out there. Perhaps we’ll see her in Season 5 (which is already confirmed), just in time for whatever other crisis the Discovery crew has to face next.
Star Trek: Discovery is done with Season 4, but Season 5 is currently in development for Paramount+. Now, fans can devote their full attention to Star Trek: Picard and get ready for all the other upcoming Star Trek shows coming in 2022. With what’s around the corner, there’s plenty of reason to keep that subscription to Paramount+.
