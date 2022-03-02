Why Tracy Spiridakos Wants To See More Of The Chicago P.D. Women Sharing Scenes Together
By Laura Hurley published
Chicago P.D.'s female characters don't share a ton of screentime, and Tracy Spiridakos is ready to see more for Upton.
Chicago P.D. returned to NBC after the Olympics with an intense episode for Hailey Upton, as a routine jog turned into a crisis situation that then turned into a tough investigation that involved more than one water rescue. Upton was leading the charge in the case, but Platt was on hand to help ground her… and remind her to celebrate when there are good kinds of milestones. Tracy Spiridakos spoke with CinemaBlend about her big Season 9 episode, and weighed in on wanting more scenes with Platt as well as Marina Squerciati's Burgess as the women of Chicago P.D.
As much as Upton’s relationship with Halstead is obviously the most well-developed for her character, her origin story as a cop ties back to Platt coming to the rescue as a child, and the latest episode showcased that. When I asked Tracy Spiridakos how her character’s dynamic with Platt compares to her dynamic with Voight as CPD sergeants, she explained why she wants to see more of Hailey and Platt:
Platt actually has a special bond with both of the women of the Intelligence Unit, and tends to play a more prominent role in the Upton- and Burgess-centric episodes. The latest story showed Platt standing by Upton in a situation where she wasn’t even leaning too much on Halstead, and without Platt, fans wouldn’t have gotten the scene at the end of the hour with everybody celebrating Upton’s ten-year anniversary! Who wouldn’t want more of those two?
Well, Tracy Spiridakos weighed in on that very question of whether she’d like to see more of Upton and Platt moving forward in Season 9, and gave a shout out to the other female cop of the unit in the process:
Upton and Burgess of course share plenty of group scenes together whenever the team assembles to talk over a case or hit the streets to pursue leads, but they don’t actually spend much time one-on-one. Back in 2021, Marina Squerciati shared that she thought there’s more to explore between the two characters, and later pitched an idea that there was “rich material” in Season 9 when they were both not opening up to their respective partners.
There have been some scenes here and there with them in Season 9, and Tracy Spiridakos is clearly game to share the screen with Marina Squerciati even more moving forward. When I noted that I’m always looking out for Burgess/Upton scenes, she responded:
Only time will tell if there is more on the way between the women of Chicago P.D. Based on the promo, the next episode on March 2 looks to be a big one for Burgess, picking up on the plot that could see Makayla taken away from her adoptive mom and breaking Burgess’ heart all over again. It will undoubtedly feature a lot of Ruzek as well. Find out what happens next with new episodes of Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC in the 2022 TV schedule, closing out a full night of One Chicago action.
And if you missed Tracy Spiridakos’ big episode with Upton’s underwater adventures, you can find it and the previous seasons of P.D. streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription now.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.