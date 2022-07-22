Why Transplant Had To Reshoot Scenes For Being 'Too Gruesome' In Season 2, According To The Star
Hamza Haq revealed the Season 2 scenes that were originally too gruesome for TV.
The second season of Transplant has come to an end, and the finale delivered some closure with Dr. Bishop giving up his job to save Bash’s after some crossfire over the malpractice suit, while also leaving viewers on some cliffhangers for Theo, Bash, and Mags. Bash’s flashback story also took a big step forward, after he was set free from his Syrian prison, but there are still a lot of questions about those scenes set in the past. Star Hamza Haq spoke with CinemaBlend about the series, and opened up about filming the flashbacks… including why some had to be reshot.
Season 2 went even further in establishing why Bash is still so haunted by the life that he left behind in Syria, even as he tries to rebuild a life in Canada for his sister. The flashbacks were scattered throughout multiple episodes rather than airing all in the course of one hour of television, so when I spoke with Hamza Haq, he explained how those scenes were shot and what made them so effective. The actor said:
If it seemed like the flashback scenes that actually aired in Season 2 were gruesome, then you can only imagine what the originals looked like before the network requested reshoots! Transplant’s home network is actually CTV in Canada, which airs the episodes first before they come to NBC for audiences in the United States. The flashbacks can be hard to watch for Bash’s sake, with the implication of what wasn’t being explicitly shown.
Hamza Haq made sure to give kudos to the hair and makeup departments for really creating the look of how bad of shape his character was in by the later episodes of the season. When asked if the beard and the makeup helped him get into character for those scenes, the actor shared:
The second season also revisited Bash’s past with his reunion with Rania, a.k.a. the mystery woman who turned up at the end of the Season 1 finale. By the end of Season 2, he wanted to keep Rania in his (and Amira’s) life, but the door seems pretty closed on romance. Whether that’s the case for him and Mags after he showed up on her doorstep in the last moments of the finale remains to be seen. They may have agreed to pretend that their almost-kiss in the elevator didn’t happen, but she didn’t look unhappy to find him at her door!
Some good news is that Transplant is not only already renewed for Season 3, but already well into production. When we spoke earlier in July, Hamza Haq revealed that they were “in the midst of filming Episode 8 and Episode 9” of the next season, and Bash will have a new set of struggles after how Season 2 ended.
There are no details about if or when the third season will air on NBC after the new episodes release on CTV in Canada, but fans can always revisit the first two seasons of Transplant streaming with a Hulu subscription. There are also plenty of other new and returning viewing options on the way, so be sure to check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule.
