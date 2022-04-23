Transplant: Bash And Mags Make A Decision About Their Almost-Kiss In New Episode Clip

The second season of Transplant has packed plenty of relationship developments in between all of the medical crises, ranging from Bash trying to find room in his life for Rania to Theo’s marriage falling apart. The show also came very close to delivering a long-anticipated kiss between Bash and Mags. Their moment in the elevator didn’t come at a great time for either of them, however, and a new sneak peek clip for the April 24 episode (seen above) shows them finally talking about it and making a decision about how to move forward.

Something was going to have to give between Mags and Bash if they were going to keep working together, and the scene from the next new episode – called “Control” – shows them finally addressing the elephant in the room of Mags nearly kissing him and neither mentioning it again afterward. Bash takes it in stride when she says that making that move wasn’t really about him, but had a question when she said that “the person in there wasn’t even me.”

Still, he let her off the hook with her explanation that she'd had a messed up time over the past few months, and even agreed about it. So, their plan is to pretend it never happened and not let it get between them. If all goes perfectly well, their friendship and working relationship could go back to completely normal. Then again, things don’t generally go perfectly well for the doctors at York Memorial, and it’s hard to imagine that the sparks are finished flying between Bash and Mags.

Based on the episode description from NBC, however, not all of those sparks could be good ones. “Control” seems like it might just get out of control for Bash and Co. at York:

Bash and Mags clash while treating a young woman with a rapidly progressing health crisis and an overbearing doctor/father. Bishop confides in Bash about a professional dilemma. June puts herself on the line for a patient against the advice of a powerful surgeon. Mags makes a big career decision.

Bash and Mags usually work quite well together, so it’ll be interesting to see if their personal tension is causing any of the clashing, or if it’s all medical. It’s no surprise that Bishop is facing a professional dilemma ; as of the last episode, Bishop is facing the prospect of having to step down from his job as a result of his medical issues from Season 1 (which you can rewatch with a Hulu subscription ) and early Season 2. June already had plenty on her plate with her new role as chief resident and the situation with her dad, and only time will tell if putting herself on the line will pay off.

As for Bash and Mags… well, it’s not clear just yet if Rania is fully out of the picture considering her attachment to Amira, and Mags was on the verge of accepting a date at the end of the latest episode, so the situation is more than a little complicated. Plus, it seems that Bash’s bond with Bishop is still strong despite everything.