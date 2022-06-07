‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Talks Ariana Grande, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ And More
By Law Sharma published
Director Jon M. Chu, who's helmed "Crazy Rich Asians," "In The Heights," and is currently in production on the film adaptation of the musical "Wicked," chats about all of that and more in this interview with CinemaBlend's Law Sharma. In addition to a discussion about the director's massive impact on the AAPI community, find out what Chu thinks of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's "Wicked" performances so far, his reaction to Star Wars' recently released “Willow” trailer and much more!
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:40 - Jon M. Chu Reflects On Gold House, Support From Henry Golding And The Success Of 'Crazy Rich Asians'
- 04:35 - Jon M. Chu Discusses The Hybrid Release Model and Streaming Content
- 06:48 - Jon M. Chu's Praise For Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Will Get You Hyped For The 'Wicked' Movie
- 08:54 - Jon M. Chu Praises Star Wars' 'Willow' Trailer After Leaving The Project
- 10:44 - Jon M. Chu Teases 'Oh the Places You’ll Go,' and The Animation Mentor He Has By His Side
- 12:55 - Jon M. Chu's Dream Project And The Dream Actor He'd Like To Work With
- 14:22 - Jon M. Chu’s Encouraging Words For The AAPI Community
Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.
