‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Talks Ariana Grande, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ And More

Director Jon M. Chu, who's helmed "Crazy Rich Asians," "In The Heights," and is currently in production on the film adaptation of the musical "Wicked," chats about all of that and more in this interview with CinemaBlend's Law Sharma. In addition to a discussion about the director's massive impact on the AAPI community, find out what Chu thinks of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's "Wicked" performances so far, his reaction to Star Wars' recently released “Willow” trailer and much more!

