Will Sunrise On The Reaping Be 'The Last One'? The Hunger Games Screenwriter Shares Thoughts

As we look ahead at what the 2026 movie schedule has in store for us, one of the most highly-anticipated titles is the new Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping. When CinemaBlend recently spoke to the upcoming film’s screenwriter, he talked about why he thinks the franchise is one of the most successful YA movies and his own aspirations to walk in its footsteps.

In our interview with Billy Ray about his first novel, Burn The Water, the writer shared his thoughts on the Hunger Games movies. He hopes to adapt his own YA dystopian concept that just hit shelves earlier this month, which is a Romeo & Juliet retelling set in a war-torn world that has been swallowed by rising waters, into a feature film. In his words:

Hunger Games is the gold standard. And, I've been under the hood from the start 'cause I adapted the first one and I just adapted the next one. And, I don't know if that'll be the last one. I'm not actually sure. I hope not. I've seen how Suzanne constructs these things and I've seen the thought and the care that she puts into them. And, I've seen what happens when you have the kind of fan loyalty that she has earned. That's the goal. That's what we're shooting for.

Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins entrusted Billy Ray to adapt the first novel in the franchise, and now he’s back with a screenwriter credit on Sunrise on the Reaping. As he explained, he doesn’t know what Collins’ plans are to write more books from the series or move on. There’s certainly a ton of Hunger Games characters who could get their own spinoff after Haymitch, but it’s ultimately up to the author whether she’ll want to stay in the world for more books and movie adaptations.

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Either way, Billy Ray is ready to adapt Burn The Water and continue building his world. As he added:

And, I believe Burn the Water can get there. It was certainly written with as much care as Suzanne puts into hers. I hope it captures people's imaginations like Hunger Games did. That remains to be seen. But either way, it's a story that I loved telling and I continue to – I liked [writing] the second book better than the first, and really excited about the prospect of the third.

Billy Ray has been thinking about Burn The Water since before The Hunger Games fell into his lap. It originated as a movie idea, but ultimately was pushed to the side until the 2023 WGA Strikes, when he finally had free time to take his first try at a novel. The book follows Rafe and Jule, who are two young army captains from opposing two Houses (called the Crowns and Rogues) who fall in love with each other against all odds.

Burn The Water takes place in London in the year 2425 after what is left of the city has been at war for 300 years. Here’s what Ray had to say about what he’s working on now:

I've already finished the sequel, which will be published next year, maybe around this same time, but I don't know for sure. I'm planning to write the third. It was always intended to be a trilogy.

Could Burn The Water be the next big YA franchise? Time will tell. Until then, you can read through our list of upcoming book-to-screen adaptations. You can also check out the book yourself and get ready to see Sunrise on the Reaping in theaters on November 20.