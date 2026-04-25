The Hunger Games Scene That Still Bothers Josh Hutcherson Years Later: ‘There Are So Many People Who Could Have Stopped It’

Before Josh Hutcherson joined the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, he achieved blockbuster success portraying Peeta in The Hunger Games movies . His Panem character displayed incredible physical strength, artwork, and a kindness to Katniss that made a world of difference to her survival. However, as much as Hutcherson cherishes his character and time in the dystopian series, he did get real about one scene that still bothers him years later.

In Josh Hutcherson’s interview with GQ , he admitted there were some memes that circulated online about him that he’s ashamed of. For instance, there’s one where Peeta is in the rock camouflage during his first Hunger Games. If you need a refresher, take a look at this still from the movie:

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Yeah, I’ll admit that looks kinda creepy and slightly campy. It's also hard to fathom how a baker boy from District 12 used his skills to make himself look like a realistic rock. But hey, you do what you have to do to hide from killer children.

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It turns out, Josh Hutcherson agrees with that sentiment, and that's why he does not love this scene from The Hunger Games. In fact, to this day, he wonders why no one tried to change it while they were filming, as he explained:

I was like, ‘Look, I know this dude’s a baker, but how is he doing this? Baking sourdough is not painting. How the fuck did he do that?’ Why didn’t someone stop it? There are so many people who could have stopped it. They let it happen to me. I just lay there.

To be fair, Peeta did tell Katniss during training that he used to decorate cakes at District 12's bakery. So, it makes sense that he knew how to paint a rock pattern. However, I’m more just curious how he was able to even make such a detailed rock on his face with the limited resources in the arena. Was I supposed to believe that mud could make that happen?

If we thought the rock camouflage scene was cringe, imagine the wild experience Josh Hutcherson had doing it . According to the Bridge to Terabithia actor, he had to lie in a dark snake pit for 45 minutes while getting his makeup done. When he saw himself in the playback, he couldn’t stop laughing and didn’t understand at the time how his character could have pulled that off. But at the end of the day, we have to remember this is a movie.

These days, Josh Hutcherson has moved on from this rock and The Hunger Games to projects like the Five Nights at Freddy’s movies and his I Love L.A. show. However, he still expressed his love for The Hunger Games movies, saying that they represent what’s “important and real” in the world today.

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On that note, Hutcherson previously stated he’d “happily play Peeta again,” and our prayers were answered. He and Jennifer Lawrence will be revisiting Peeta and Katniss for the 2026 movie release of Sunrise on the Reaping.

While plenty of hilarious memes circulated about this incredible news of fans getting to revisit their childhood through this reunion, I think these could be memes Hutcherson can get behind (especially since there will be no rock makeup involved). Also, considering the Kentucky native hated having to dye his hair blonde for Peeta, let’s hope they give him a wig this time around.

While Josh Hutcherson may not have enjoyed looking like a rock in The Hunger Games, at least fans can love what a “rock” he was for Katniss during The Games. We’ll have the chance to see where Katniss and Peeta are as a married couple when Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20th.