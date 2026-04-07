Elizabeth Banks Shared Her Reaction To Seeing Elle Fanning As Effie In Sunrise On The Reaping

The Hunger Games movies are a popular franchise, serving as a book-to-screen adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novels. While Panem was away from theaters for a few years, that changed with the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which arrived in theaters in 2023. Another prequel movie is heading to theaters with Sunrise on the Reaping, which will follow Haymitch Abernathy in the 50th Hunger Games. Lots of actors are playing younger versions of beloved characters, including Oscar nominee Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket. And Elizabeth Banks recently reacted to handing off the baton to the Sentimental Value actress.

What we know about Sunrise on the Reaping is limited, although fans of the novel are gearing up for the emotional gut punch of its ending. The cast of Sunrise on the Reaping is stacked, including Elle Fanning. During a recent interview with Variety, Banks opened up about seeing her as Effie in the first footage, offering:

I was so excited. I think she’s perfect casting. I’ve always said it. The fans loved it and wanted it, so I was really happy about it.

What a class act. Rather than feeling a sense of ownership over Effie or FOMO that someone else is playing her on the big screen, Elizabeth Banks seems to be all-in on Elle Fanning playing her signature role. I mean, you've got to admit that she looks great in the Sunrise on the Reaping teaser.

This isn't the first time the Pitch Perfect star praised Elle Fanning's casting, in fact, Banks revealed she texted the producers with her approval when the news broke. Fanning's casting is also a fan dream come true, especially after her recent Oscar nomination.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The first Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

When the Hunger Games prequel arrives in theaters, we'll be seeing a younger Effie who is still very young into her career. That means that she hasn't been moved enough to join the Resistance, as shown in the later movies. She's also expected to face off against Glenn Close's Drusilla Sickle, who is District 12's chaperone at the time of the 50th Games. As a reminder, you can see the teaser below:

Of course, Effie isn't the only familiar character we'll be seeing in the forthcoming Hunger Games prequel. In addition to Josh Zada's Haymitch Abernathy, we'll meet younger versions of Plutarch Heavensbee, President Snow, Caesar Flickerman, Wiress, Beetee, and Mags. The movie will offer some much-needed backstory, including how the latter Victors ended up as the way we met them in the original series.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will hit theaters on November 20th as part of the 2026 movie release list. And with the movie getting closer to its release, smart money says we'll be treated to more footage soon.