What It’s Like To Be ‘Yelled At’ On The Sunrise On The Reaping Set By Glenn Close, According To McKenna Grace

We know that the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of the newest Hunger Games story, Sunrise on the Reaping , will be violent and visceral. So, I’ve been curious about what it’s been like to film such an intense story. Well, McKenna Grace just opened up about that, as she revealed what it’s like to be “yelled at” by Glenn Close while shooting their scenes together.

Ever since Grace was cast as District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner in Sunrise on the Reaping, she’s been getting questions about filming the highly anticipated project on the 2026 movie schedule . Most recently, when she was asked about the film, she opened up about working alongside Glenn Close, who will play District 12’s Capitol escort Drusilla Sickle. Speaking to Variety about what it’s like to get yelled at by the legendary actress, she said:

Her makeup’s absurd. Watching her walk around in these heels that are that tall [Grace spreads her hands about a foot from each other] is crazy every day. Watching her walk on set, especially with our two characters’ relationship, was very nerve-racking but exciting…It’s fun to be yelled at by her.

You know, I’d imagine that being “yelled at” by Glenn Close while acting is fun. I mean, to be screamed at by a legend in a professional capacity isn’t something you get to do every day. Plus, while most of the aggressive moments in Sunrise on the Reaping are deeply serious and tragic, the relationship between Maysilee and Drusilla in the book is catty and, at times, will make you laugh.

Without spoiling too much, the two outspoken women despise each other, and it results in some moments of pure anger and hatred. Those scenes are bound to be wild and loud on-screen, and based on Grace’s comments about working with Close, it sounds like they will be.

Plus, as you can see in the image above and as the young actress pointed out, the Wake Up Dead Man star is unrecognizable in Sunrise on the Reaping . Her look is high camp, and Drusilla is the kind of ridiculous Capitol caricature that helps emphasize why that place is so terrible. So, Maysilee's challenging her and picking fights with her is both warranted and entertaining.

Now, I truly cannot wait to see this on screen. Overall, my hype for this movie is already high, because the Sunrise on the Reaping cast is stacked, the trailer for the second Hunger Games prequel is amazing, and the book it's based on is incredible. Plus, the fact that this is Haymitch’s story, which people have been wanting, makes it even better. Now, we can look forward to seeing the confrontational scene that Close and Grace shot together, too.

So, brace yourselves, everyone. We’re getting closer to our return to Panem and witnessing the 50th Hunger Games. It’s going to be an intense, and yes, it will include McKenna Grace and Glenn Close yelling, and you’re going to want to see it all on a big screen come November 20.