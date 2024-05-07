Young Sheldon’s Raegan Revord On The Time She Missed Meeting Mark Hamill, And Her ‘Life Dream’ To Appear In Star Wars

With Young Sheldon ending with Season 7, it's no surprise some in the cast are looking ahead to their next move. Unfortunately, Missy actress Raegan Revord hasn't gotten invited to the spinoff Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, but she told CinemaBlend she has some grand plans for future roles with other franchises. Star Wars, for example, is a "life dream" role for her, and apparently, the mega fan missed an opportunity to meet one of her idols, Mark Hamill.

I recently had the honor of speaking to Raegan Revord about Young Sheldon, and after hearing stories about when she first learned about George Sr.'s death, I asked her about famous fans of the show. It took a bit of thinking before she launched into her explanation about being a huge Star Wars fan and how she missed out on a golden opportunity to meet Mark Hamill:

I'm a huge Star Wars fan. Like, I'm a huge, I'm a huge nerd. If someone calls me a nerd, I'm like, 'Thank you, the best compliment you can give me.' And whenever I met–I didn't meet Mark Hamill. I actually ran past him accidentally to say hi to our producers and I forever regret that. But he is actually a fan of the show, and he's so sweet. When I found out that he loved the show and stuff I was like, ‘Oh my God, guys!’ it was, oh, it's crazy to think about. I love this character. Luke Skywalker is amazing, and it is one of the coolest things that I know.

I would be kicking myself if I missed out on a chance to meet Mark Hamill, so I know Raegan Revord was probably doing the same. It's still cool to hear he's a fan of the spinoff, however, especially after hearing the story of how he wound up appearing in Season 11 of The Big Bang Theory.

Young Sheldon was in the middle of Season 1 when Hamill appeared on TBBT, playing himself. Hamill ends up being the officiant for Sheldon and Amy's wedding in "The Bow Tie Asymmetry", as a favor to Howard for finding his dog, Bark Hamill. Readers can check out his episode with a Max subscription.

Considering Raegan Revord is such a big fan of Hamill, I asked if she had any ambition to appear in upcoming Star Wars projects. The actress didn't take long at all to respond, going beyond a simple answer of "Yes":

Oh, that is part of my life dream to get in a Star Wars movie or, or show. I'll take a show. I love the shows as well. Or like a Marvel movie. Any of those is like my career goal. I would love that.

One can hope there are opportunities for Raegan Revord to appear in Star Wars in the future, and given the vast amount of content planned for theaters or those with a Disney+ subscription, she'll have opportunities to audition. With that said, I do hope that Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage does find a way to incorporate her in at least a few episodes, as I'm ready for more adventures with the remaining Cooper family following the death of George Sr. and Sheldon heading off to college.

Until the end, readers can watch Raegan Revord on Young Sheldon on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm looking forward to seeing the series finale and how this show will set up the spinoff and tie up the final storylines.