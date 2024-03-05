Young Sheldon’s Missy Cooper Star On Whether She’d Return If Rumored George And Mandy Spinoff Happens

It’s the end of an era as Young Sheldon edges closer to finishing its seventh and final season. However, the Big Bang Theory spinoff ending doesn’t necessarily spell the end of the Cooper family, as a spinoff starring Georgie and Mandy is reportedly in the works. While Montana Jordan and Emily Osment are said to be in talks, Young Sheldon’s Missy Cooper actress was candid about whether she’d return for the reported spinoff.

The alleged Sheldon spinoff could continue the Cooper family on TV screens longer as the series crushes it on Netflix. This means the cast could come back in some capacity as Georgie and Mandy potentially tackle family life. Of course, the main question is… who would be interested in returning? As the spinoff rumors swirl, Missy Cooper actor Raegan Revord spoke with TV Insider about the lone Cooper daughter’s possible involvement, saying:

I’ve heard about the spinoff, as a lot of people have, but I haven’t personally been asked to be a part of it. … I’ve spent half of my life here, so I’m kind of ready to see what’s next, but I am so insanely happy for Montana. He is so talented and amazing. And I’m so happy for Emily. They’re amazing actors and they’re just going to kill it.

Revord seemed apprehensive about joining the rumored post-Sheldon offshoot. As the 16-year-old actress noted, she has spent half of her life playing George and Mary’s only daughter on the CBS comedy. She is ready to move on from the character while still being open to a return if asked. The Young Sheldon star reinforced her stance by saying to the publication:

I’ve been on this show since I was in a car seat, since I was eight, and I’m now learning how to drive, and I feel like it’s at the point where it’s time for me to kind of move on from Missy and see what else is out there.

Playing the same role since you were eight could push any young star to want to try new projects, characters, and genres. Raegan Revord is growing up, and her next role should reflect that. Maybe if the Georgie and Mandy-led spinoff gets the green light, she can recur on the show sporadically.

This rumored Young Sheldon sequel series may not be the only series keeping the TBBT universe alive. TBBT creator Chuck Lorre confirmed another spinoff is in development, which elicited a tepid response from The Big Bang Theory alum Kunal Nayyar. There isn’t much known about this secretive TBBT spinoff outside of the series reportedly releasing for Max subscribers, the streaming home of the highly-rated flagship series.

Viewers will bid Young Sheldon a fond farewell when its one-hour series finale (including the return of Sheldon's best friend Tam) airs on CBS on May 16. In the meantime, they can watch the The Big Bang Theory prequel every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on the Eye Network. Rewatch all the seasons through streaming platforms, including Netflix and Paramount+.