10 Best 2022 Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

Sci-fi fans know 2022 was a fantastic year for the genre. While sci-fi is usually the bastion of massive blockbusters, there are plenty of smaller projects that also find a way to use the genre in creative ways in order to create fantastical movie worlds and characters -- some from another planet, some are from amazing versions of the one we know.

While science fiction and fantasy have a tendency to blur lines we're doing our best to limit this list to those movies that are clearly science fiction rather than fantasy. They could be building their worlds in outer space, in the future, or using otherwise advanced technology. Here are the ten best sci-fi movies of 2022.

(Image credit: Netflix)

10. The Adam Project

Any science fiction fan is going to make time for a good time travel story and one notable one of those was Netflix’s The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds. One of the first big sci-fi releases of the year sees The Deadpool star playing a man who travels back in time to try and rescue his wife and inadvertently ends up enlisting his younger self. The Adam Project doesn’t really break any new ground in time travel stories but it’s got a solid cast and a lot of heart and that adds up to a fun movie.

Where To Stream: Netflix (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney)

9. Lightyear

From the moment Lightyear was announced nobody had much of an idea what to expect. A movie that was not tied into the Toy Story franchise but was instead supposed to be the movie that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy, was difficult for some to wrap their head around. Taken on its own, however, Lightyear was a fantastic little sci-fi adventure. The most action-heavy movie produced by Pixar to date, it was legitimately thrilling in parts, funny in others, and had a reasonably surprising twist. Lightyear struggled to find an audience in theaters, but hopefully over time more people will discover it on Disney+ because it’s worth a look.

Where To Stream: Disney+ (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Disney+: from $7.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan (opens in new tab)

From the complete Marvel and Star Wars franchise to animated classics straight from the Walt Disney Vault and documentaries from National Geographic. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $7.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $10.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $109.99 for a year.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

8. Strange World

The last time Walt Disney Animation Studios produced a science fiction adventure story that was released during the Thanksgiving weekend it was Treasure Planet and the box office was not kind. Strange World is seeing a somewhat similar response, which is too bad, because it’s actually another pretty good little movie. Disney’s riff on Journey to the Center of the Earth tackles the concept in a fresh way with interesting characters and all the emotion we’ve come to expect from Disney.

Where To Stream: Disney+ (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: XYZ Films)

7. Dual

Karen Gillan stars as a woman dying of a fatal illness, and in order to ease the strain on friends and family she has herself cloned. Unfortunately, when she miraculously recovers, there’s only one way to deal with the fact there are two of the same person walking around: A duel to the death. Gillan is perfect twice over in her roles in this dark comedy from Riley Stearns, the writer and director of The Art of Self Defense.

Where To Stream: Hulu (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hulu: 30 day free trial (opens in new tab)

Bursting with critically acclaimed titles including The Handmaid's Tale and Palm Springs, Hulu has a bunch of great content to binge your way through. With a choice of add-ons like HBO Max, Hulu's two on-demand plans also offer a 30-day free trial. Or you can opt for the cable-like experience with its Hulu + Live TV option (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Neon)

6. Crimes Of The Future

Crimes of the Future may not be the best Cronenberg film, but it is almost certainly the most Cronenberg film. Viggo Mortensen leads as a man who has elevated human mutation to the level of performance art in a brutal future hellscape where human evolution has advanced us to amazing and terrible places. This will be a difficult film for many to get through, those who are not fans of body horror need not apply, but for the right audience it will do what the best science fiction does, use it as a look at humanity’s future to ask questions about what it means to be human at all.

Where To Stream: Hulu (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: 20th Century)

5. Prey

While the original Predator is an all-time action movie classic, filmmakers have tried and failed to live up to it for more than three decades. Other Predator movie has been varying degrees of bad. Enter Prey. It strips the franchise down to the core elements that make it work, an unstoppable alien force, and its prey, who will not go down without a fight. Maybe it’s not the best movie in the Predator franchise, but it’s the first truly great Predator movie in a very long time.

Where To Stream: Hulu (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

4. Avatar: The Way Of Water

It’s been more than a decade since James Cameron began the story of Avatar, and yet, somehow, he may have actually made Avatar: The Way of Water worth the wait. The film is an absolute masterpiece of technical filmmaking, creating some of the most mind-blowing visuals we’ve seen on a movie screen, and the absolute best use of HFR ever. Whether or not the sequel is the phenomenon the first film was is irrelevant to the fact that the sequel is something worth experiencing.

Where To Stream: Disney+ (opens in new tab) (ETA Mid 2023)

(Image credit: Tollywood)

3. Beyond The Infinite Two Minutes

Technically released in 2020, but not available here until this year, Beyond The Infinite Two Minutes is both hilarious and technically impressive. A cafe owner in Japan discovers his computer monitor and his cafe TV are linked, but on a two-minute delay, allowing him to communicate with himself two minutes in the future. Shot on an iPhone, and, via the use of hidden cuts, filmed as if the entire movie is done in a single take, it’s an incredibly entertaining and creative piece of filmmaking.

Where To Stream: Tubi

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

2. Nope

Jordan Peele has provided two of the greatest horror movies of the past few years with Get Out and Us, and he does it again with his third feature Nope. However, Nope is also a science fiction movie, which means I get to gush about it on a list of great science fiction movies, as well. Nope is an incredibly engaging and complex film that, like all great science fiction, uses the genre as a way to look at our less fictional real world. This is what all of Peele’s movies have done, but this one is perhaps the best yet.

Where To Stream: Peacock (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Peacock TV: from $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year (opens in new tab)

Tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $4.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

(Image credit: A24)

1. Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sometimes it can be difficult to find the line that divides science fiction from other forms of genre fiction, but while one major movie release about the multiverse this year uses fantasy magic to cross from one world to another, Everything Everywhere All At Once does it with fanciful science and technology and therefore it belongs on this list. It’s an incredible film full of wild set pieces, incredible action, laugh out loud humor, and an incredible lead performance by Michelle Yeoh. If there was one “not to miss” movie this year of any genre, this was it.

Where To Stream: Showtime (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Showtime: pay $3.99 a month for your first 6 months (opens in new tab)

Get front row seats to Showtime's catalog of excellent entertainment including Yellowjackets, The First Lady, and the sequel to everyone's favorite serial killer, Dexter: New Blood. Currently you can pay just $3.99 a month for your first six months - that's after a whole 30-day free trial.

2023 promises to be a strong year for science fiction. Both Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy will come to their conclusions. We’ll also see Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. How they will compare to this year’s best sci-fi, and what they will add to the genre? Well, that’s in the future.