Jennifer Lopez Mentions Her Kids Are About To Head To College, And What Is Time Passing For $200, Alex?

Jennifer Lopez’s best movies and concerts have made her one of the most influential performers out there. However, one of the most important roles she’ll ever fulfill is being a mother to fraternal twins she shares with ex Marc Anthony. Now, if you really want to feel old, Lopez mentioned that her kids are about to head to college, and what is “time passing” for $200, Alex?

Back in 2008, Jennifer Lopez gave birth to Max and Emme in Long Island. Now that the two will be turning 18 next year, and ET asked the Selena actress how she felt about her kids attending college soon. In response, she gave an answer a proud mother would give:

I feel really good about it. I’m like [I] can’t believe that we’ve gotten here. You know, just the three of us.

Yes, seeing your kids getting ready for college is a real turning point. I’m sure it’s like asking yourself, “When did that happen?” Now, when it comes to me, as celebrity parents have gone through this transition and opened up about it, I feel old. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s kid started college last summer, and one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids attended Spelman College back in the fall of 2022. It's a hard pill to swallow because it forces us to reckon with time passing. But, I guess all kids have to grow up sometime.

The personal life of Jennifer Lopez has never seemed like an easy one. Living in the public eye meant having to go through high-profile divorces, including her fourth with Ben Affleck, which was finalized early last year. However, the singer/actress continued to talk about going through each struggle as a family and how her kids feel about their new upcoming chapter:

It’s, you know, been a journey for all three of us throughout this life since, like I said, since I was a single mom, since they were three years old. And people have come in and out of my life. But, it really has been just the three of us. And to see how they’re kind of like thriving right now, and the adults, like young adults that they’re growing into, and they’re so ready for their life. They’re so ready to get out there.

I’m just as excited as the Kiss of the Spider Woman actress is. While Lopez was candid about not understanding parenthood before becoming a mother , her philosophy on taking your own experiences and passing them on to your kids to protect them is on point. To that point, the Monster-In-Law actress expressed how she wanted her kids to live life to the fullest as she did at their age:

And I remember what that felt like. 18… I just wanted to get out there. I just wanted to see what life had in store for me. And so, I’m so excited for that, cause I know that they have this, like, home for them to come home to that is solid and will be solid for them for the rest of their life, and they know that even more importantly. So, they have that love, and they can go out and do whatever they want.

There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez went after her dreams once she reached adulthood. After participating in various musicals, one specific aspect of Lopez’s career we can’t forget about was her big break as a Fly Girl on the sketch comedy series In Living Color.

Years later, Lopez had her acting breakthrough in Selena, and she went on to pursue music and sell out concerts. With each door the New York City native opened, she shattered expectations. I’m certain that whatever doors Max and Emme break through, they’ll achieve big dreams as their mother did.

After finding out Jennifer Lopez’s kids are being sent off to college, can I get “time passing” for $200, Alex? It’s hard to believe that Max and Emme will soon be off towards the new adventures as adults, and I can’t wait to find out what they’ll be.