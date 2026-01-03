After Diddy’s Sons Revealed Their New Docuseries, 50 Cent Shared An On-Brand Take

The past month has seen Netflix subscription holders checking out Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part docuseries that chronicles the titular rapper’s rise to prominence and fall from grace. Produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the series has apparently garnered massive viewership as well as backlash from its subject. As Combs (a.k.a. Diddy) considers taking legal action against the production, two of his sons have revealed they have their own docuseries in the works, and Jackson weighed in on with a response.

Justin and Christian “King” Combs are set to be the focus of a new docuseries – which has yet to receive an official title – and it’ll be released on Zeus sometime this year. The Combs siblings revealed the news just recently by sharing a brief “trailer” on Instagram. In the video, the brothers are seen watching footage depicting the courthouse where their dad was tried as other headlines appear. Check out the clip, which also includes Justin receiving a phone call from the prison where his dad is doing time:

Since the doc was announced, fans have been weighing in on the Combs’ decision to produce a show that chronicles their exploits during Diddy’s incarceration. Among those who checked out the trailer was 50 Cent, who shared the clip in an Instagram post of his own and included a caption:

Wow 👀I want to see this show, 😟 I’m not sure this was a good idea.

50 Cent and Diddy have long feuded, and the latter has trolled Combs since his legal woes began a few years ago. Despite that, Fiddy also said that years-long beef didn’t factor into his decision to produce Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Instead, he apparently wanted to convey the notion that not every member of the hip-hop community condoned his peer’s reported actions. Jackson has also been called “petty” for making the show, and that’s a title he’s apparently willing to accept.

Regardless of Jackson’s intent, Diddy and his team claimed the G-Unit alum and his collaborators used “stolen” footage while making it. Combs alleged that some of the video featured in the doc was commissioned by him personally and that he intended to use it for his own purposes. Both Fiddy and director Alexandria Stapleton have denied that they obtained the footage illegally and, as of this writing, they have not divulged the specifics of how they procured it. The pair did, however, admit to finding it strange that Diddy would film such footage.

While the back-and-forth of The Reckoning has played out, the Combs kids have continued to show support for their dad. The past week even saw Justin paying a holiday visit to see his father at FCI For Dix in New Jersey, where he’s serving out a four-year (or 50 month) sentence. In 2025, Christian also produced an album with Kanye West, which included a song that served as a tribute to Sean, who was still behind bars at that time.

Sean Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution at the end of his sex-trafficking trial in July 2025. As his prison stint continues, Combs is also contending with a great deal of lawsuits related to alleged sexual assault, violence and more. The general public will have to wait and see what kind of details Christian and Justin share when telling their side of the situation. It’s also hard to say just how 50 Cent will react when he actually sees the finished show for himself.