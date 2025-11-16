Nia DaCosta's Been Open About The Marvels Not Going Well, But Insists There's No 'Ire’ (And Kevin Feige Even Did Her A Solid)

A plethora of directors have worked with Marvel Studios at this point, with each seeking to add their specific mark to the company’s massive cinematic universe. Nia DaCosta sought to do just that with 2023’s The Marvels, the sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel. Unfortunately, the creative process didn’t go all that smoothly, as DaCosta previously revealed. However, DaCosta holds no ill will towards the studio and, on top of that, head honcho Kevin Feige even did her a sweet favor.

For context, the Candyman filmmaker was hired to direct The Marvels in 2020, around which point she expressed excitement about helming a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The movie – which was released amid the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and Writers strikes – ultimately underwhelmed at the box office and was met with somewhat lukewarm reviews. Earlier in 2025, DaCosta spoke about not having full creative control of the movie and also explained that a key issue amid production was the lack of a solid script from the jump.

Despite making those comments, Nia DaCosta recently told The Guardian that there’s no kind of “ire” between her and the Disney-owned superhero brand. DaCosta actually revealed to the outlet that she recently took a little trip overseas, which serves as evidence that she’s still tight with at least some of the folks she worked with:

There’s no ire in any of my energy. I was on the Avengers set a couple weeks ago because I still have relationships with these people.

It’s unclear exactly when this interview was conducted, but the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday was indeed filming in the UK for a large part of the past year. Hearing that the Little Woods director is still close enough with her former collaborators that she would visit the set of Joe and Anthony Russo’s upcoming superhero film. What’s also sweet, though, is that Kevin Feige managed to help make that trip happen in one key way:

He wrote me a letter for my UK visa.

Considering that Nia DaCosta appears to still be on relatively solid terms with Marvel Studios, I’d honestly love for her to receive an opportunity to helm a film in her way. She’s a gifted director, who can certainly tell an entertaining story if given the space to do so. However, I can also understand why she may not want to jump back into that comic book-birthed sandbox. DaCosta has also been quite busy as of late, as she helmed the recently released drama film Hedda and the upcoming 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Whether DaCosta rejoins the fray or not, it makes me smile to know there are no harsh feelings between her and Marvel. That aside, I’m also feeling a bit of envy knowing that she was able to make her way to the Avengers set courtesy of Kevin Feige. Oh, to have been a fly on the wall for the conversations that likely took place amongst those collaborators.

Many secrets will surely be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18 amid the 2026 movie schedule.