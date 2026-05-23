The Seven-Word Response Jonathan Majors Had After Falling Out Of A Window On His New Movie’s Set

Jonathan Majors’ big-screen comeback is now in full swing, as the legally embattled actor is set to headline a movie for The Daily Wire. Production on that film reportedly hasn’t gone smoothly, though, per reports. It was shared weeks ago that crew members took issue with some of the production methods being used. Not only that, but the film also made headlines after Majors reportedly fell out of a window while working on set. Additionally, Majors apparently dropped a seven-word response after the mishap occurred.

Weeks ago, footage of both Majors and his co-star, JC Kilcoyne, falling out a window on the set of their action movie hit the web and went viral. Majors later shared an update, saying that he was doing “OK” following the situation. Recent comments shared by newly installed Daily Wire CEO Mike Richards also seem to suggest Jordan being fine just moments after his fall. The former game show producer shared with THR how far Majors apparently fell out of the window and that afterwards, the actor only shared some very direct sentiments:

He fell four inches out of a window — that is true — and he yelled, ‘We’re going to use that take, right?’

Based on that, the Creed III star was apparently ready to get right back to work. Of course, there’s no telling if audiences will actually see that take in writer/director Kyle Rankin’s finished film. Despite Majors’ seemingly lighthearted take on the accident, the footage showed that it was still a serious situation. Kilcoyne reportedly needed stitches on his hand due to injuries he sustained, though a representative for the actor said their client “did not feel unsafe on set.”

Latest Videos From

More on Jonathan Majors (Image credit: Marvel) Jonathan Majors' Latest Response To Questions About Kang's MCU Return Is Way More Cryptic Than I'd Expect

Earlier this year, production on the film took place in South Carolina, where crew members allegedly took issue with Rankin filming in a building that allegedly had black mold. Department heads’ supposed lack of meetings with Rankin and past legal entanglements of the movie’s SFX supervisor also gave the crew pause. In time, a labor strike was also called by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

This production marks a significant career moment for Majors, whose legal issues remain a topic of discussion. Majors was notably found guilty on two counts of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment stemming from a 2023 incident involving his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors, who’s since married Meagan Good, has more recently been seeking to re-enter the acting business. And, according to Richards, Daily Wire has been plans for the former Kang the Conqueror actor:

We are in the movie business in a big way. We are expanding the Run Hide Fight universe with Run Hide Fight 2. It’s a big-time action movie — put a smile on your face, blowing things up, you know who the good guys are, you know who the bad guys are. Jonathan Majors is the star. He’s back to being badass like he should be.

So it seems that, if Mike Richards has his way, Majors will be in business with Daily Wire for the foreseeable future. Majors’ feelings on that are unclear but, if his post-fall comments seem to suggest anything, it’s that he’s zeroing in on the work he has to do. As of right now, it’s unclear if this new movie will debut as part of the 2026 movie schedule.