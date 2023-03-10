65 Reviews Are Here, And The Critics Don’t Hate Adam Driver’s Dinosaur Movie, They’re Just Disappointed
Adam Driver + dinosaurs... What could go wrong?
It seems like there’s a lot to like about Adam Driver’s new movie, 65. The Star Wars actor plays the pilot Mills, who, along with Ariana Greenblatt as Koa, finds himself 65 million years in the past and forced to use futuristic weapons against the dinosaurs and other deadly threats. Audiences who were paying attention to the Super Bowl LVII commercials got a peek at what to expect from this sci-fi action, which is in theaters now.
Reviews are in for the prehistoric thriller, and while Jurassic Park meets Alien sounds like an intriguing enough idea in theory, the critics seem to mostly have a different opinion. Let’s see what they have to say, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of 65. Eric Eisenberg rates the movie 2 stars out of 5, wondering how a movie with such a high concept could turn out to be so dull? He says the movie is more “disappointing” than “awful,” but at least “awful” would be interesting. Eisenberg continues:
Christy Lemire of RogerEbert.com echoes the above question: How could this movie possibly be boring? The critic rates the movie 1.5 stars out of 4, arguing that directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods would have been better off leaning into the silliness of it all. Lemire says:
Robert Abele of the Los Angeles Times calls 65 a “thudding hack job,” on par with watching someone on the Jurassic Park ride at Universal. But like the above reviews, this critic agrees it’s more boring than bad, saying:
Todd Gilchrist of Variety says the movie feels cobbled together from numerous films that came before, including Jurassic Park, The Descent and Armageddon, and therefore fails to break new ground. However, the critic says staging, shadows and misdirection contribute to the dinosaurs being frightening, and the movie comes together thanks to its star. The review continues:
Belen Edwards of Mashable agrees that it isn't all bad, saying he fully embraced 65's ridiculousness and had the time of his life:
While the ratings for 65 fall on the lower end overall, this movie may be right up your alley, especially if you can do like the last critic and just embrace the core concept. If you’re interested in seeing this one in theaters, you can check it out now, and be sure to also take a peek at our 2023 movie release schedule to see what other films are headed to the big screen soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
