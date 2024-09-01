Richard Gere Revealed A Key Pretty Woman Scene Was Actually Improvised, And I’m So Impressed

It’s been over 30 years since Pretty Woman was released, and it remains a fan favorite spanning generations. The unreplicatable chemistry between Julia Roberts and Richard Gere paired with the provocative and romantic story at the center has made the lasting power of the '90s swoon-worthy film undeniable. It's no wonder it's widely considered one of the best romantic comedies of all time. BTS stories from set have only enhanced its legacy over the years. Now, Gere has revealed that a pivotal scene was improvised, and I'm impressed.

Richard Gere recently spoke to an audience at the Venice Film Festival, where he talked about acting and was shown clips from pivotal moments in his career. He screened a scene from Pretty Woman, in which his character (Edward Lewis) plays piano. That turns into a steamy scene between him and Julia Roberts’ Vivian Ward character. It’s one of the most iconic moments from the film.

Interestingly, it turns out that’s actually not what was written in the script. The now- 75-year-old star originally wasn’t playing piano in the scene at all. What set all of this in motion was the Chicago alum revealing his musical talent to director Garry Marshall, who found a way to incorporate it in the scene. The actor explained at the festival (via The Hollywood Reporter ):

And Garry said to me, ‘What do you do late at night in a hotel?' And I said, ‘Well, I’m usually jet lagged, [that] would be the time I’m in a hotel. So I’m up all night and usually there’s a ballroom somewhere or a bar, and I’ll find a piano and I’ll play the piano.’ He said: ‘Well, let’s do something with that. So we just basically improvised this scene, and he said: ‘Play something moody.’ I just started playing something moody that was this character’s interior life.

In Pretty Woman, Edward is deliberately stoic, quiet and mysterious, which is what makes him so intriguing to Vivian and the audience. The piano scene is a rare moment, in which viewers get somewhat of an insight into how Edward is thinking and feeling. This brief moment of vulnerability is what makes the sexy scene that ensues that much more romantic, as the central characters slowly open up to each other.

I can’t imagine that scene without the piano, and I love that Richard Gere helped bring it about. Those piano skills are pretty insane and definitely needed to be seen on the big screen.

This was not the only great improvised movie moment from Pretty Woman. The famous scene in which Edward shuts the jewelry box on Vivian's hand when she inspects a necklace was also improvised by the leading man. It elicits a big, contagious laugh from the Vivian, which was an authentic reaction from Julia Roberts herself. These moments add to the already electric chemistry, but this really showcases how allowing actors room to improvise and make on-the-spot decisions can really enhance the film and make the movie seem even more grounded.

This chemistry on display in the piano scene, and really every scene, in Garry Marshall's 1990 rom-com. Richard Gere and Julia Roberts reunited again for Runaway Bride and have spoken about how fond of each other they are throughout the years. The American Gigolo actor showcased his piano skills again in the movie Mr. Jones, but nothing can compare to the legendary Pretty Woman moment, for me. The scene is as memorable as the movie itself, and who knew such a spur of the moment decision could result in such movie magic?

