Kevin Hart Revealed What His 'Worst Diva Moment' Was, And It Happened During Jumanji

If it’s not Simu Liu after his MCU and Barbie run , or Chris Pratt’s ever-evolving Guardians of the Galaxy beard , or Jennifer Lopez diving into Kiss of the Spider Woman , who doesn’t love a good celeb diva story? I know I do. If you’ve ever watched a Kevin Hart interview, you already know he’s never short on stories regarding this topic, either. He’s built a career turning everyday annoyances into comedy gold, so when he was asked about his “worst diva moment,” you could pretty much expect something honest and funny (and related to the new Jumanji movie ).

During a recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, Hart was asked point-blank to name the most diva-like thing he’s ever done. A clip from that conversation, shared to the show’s official TikTok account , has been making the rounds, mostly because his answer is both extremely specific and extremely relatable if you’ve ever been outside for too long. He started by sharing:

It would be a Jumanji moment.

If I were going to make a bet on which project the Scary Movie alum was a diva on, Jumanji would be my first guess. Beyond the fact that action-adventure movies are incredibly demanding , The Rock shared a video of the comedian dropping f-bombs while throwing a fit on the upcoming 2026 movie schedule release, so it’s not really surprising to me.

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Now, if you’ve seen the modern Jumanji movies, you know they look like a blast on screen. But what you don’t necessarily see is what it’s like when the cameras stop rolling, and the cast and crew are still in the jungle. Hart didn’t sugarcoat that part of production, adding:

I don't like the jungle. After that sun drops those mosquitoes and shit get out there, like we're supposed to be wrapped. It's 5:00, what are we doing? Like, I'll start making people aware of the time. 'Hey, hey, we don't have time for one more.’

There’s something pretty funny about the mental image of Hart, totally in production mode, starting to turn into the guy who keeps checking his watch and trying to wrap things up before the bugs go wild. The A-list funny man obviously knows it sounds a bit dramatic, but he’s not defending his attitude so much as basically saying, “I’ve hit my limit, and the jungle helped me see that.” Honestly, that seems like a pretty fair boundary.

You can practically hear his delivery in your head, can't you? The frustration is building. The final “Hey, hey” as he tries to shut it down before things get out of hand. Let’s be honest, if you’re filming in the jungle and the bugs are coming out, most people are probably thinking the same thing. The Borderlands performer just happens to be the one who said the quiet part out loud.

So no, it’s not really a diva moment in the traditional sense. It’s more like a very human one, just delivered with the Fatherhood actor’s timing. If that’s the worst of it, the rest of the set probably had it pretty good.

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Fortunately for Hart, he’ll be back in a much more controlled environment soon enough, with Jumanji: Open World set to hit theaters on Christmas Day, which feels like a pretty solid holiday gift all things considered.