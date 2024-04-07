Abigail Has Screened, And Critics Are Calling The Bloody Vampire Horror One Of The Best Movies Of 2024
Strong emphasis on "bloody."
Horror movie fans have been treated to plenty of options for gruesome and disturbing delights in the first months of 2024, including Late Night with the Devil, The First Omen and Immaculate. The kills just keep coming, too, with the ballerina vampire flick Abigail from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett set to hit the big screen on April 19. Critics have screened the film that stars Alisha Weir as the eponymous bloodsucker, and their reactions have me really excited about the upcoming horror movie.
Abigail also features Scream alum Melissa Barrera and the late Angus Cloud (in one of his final roles), as a group of kidnappers apprehend the eponymous child — unaware of the monster she truly is — demanding a $50 million ransom. Fire up those blood cannons, and let’s see what critics think. BJ Colangelo of SlashFilm gives the movie a perfect score of 10 out of 10, saying that Radio Silence has knocked it out of the park with perhaps its best film yet. Colangelo writes:
Pope of Whitlock & Pope gives it 4 stars, writing that it solidifies Radio Silence’s place in modern horror. The amount of blood — mentioned by every critic who screened Abigail — is nearly by matched the number of laugh-out-loud moments, Pope writes:
The outlet Atom writes on X (Twitter) that you must see this movie in theaters, as Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have assembled an A+ ensemble cast that provides so much more than your typical gory thriller. They continue:
Cody Leach tweets that Abigail is everything you can ask for, combining humor and horror with great performances. the critic writes:
In addition to the acting and gallons and gallons of blood, Perri Nemiroff also mentions Abigail’s set pieces, one of which actually freaked 14-year-old Alisha Weir out during filming. Nemiroff is already ready for a second viewing, with many to come after, she says:
Writer and podcaster Sharai is another moviegoer who is calling it one of 2024’s top options, tweeting:
Oh, and did anyone mention that this movie is bloody (like, more bloody than Scream or Ready or Not)? Just in case that point hasn’t been made clearly enough, Room for Scream’s GiGi writes:
It sounds like the guys who make up Radio Silence have produced another crowd-pleaser, as most of the critics’ feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Be sure to head to the theater starting Friday, April 19, for this one to catch all the gory action on the big screen, but if you’re a bit squeamish, maybe be strategic when picking your snacks. Also be sure to take a peek at our 2024 movie release schedule to see what else is coming soon.
