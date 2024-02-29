Scream Directors Claim Abigail Is More Bloody Than Ghostface Or Ready Or Not, And I’m So In

Moviegoers know it's a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a renaissance for a number of years now. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters with new sequels, but there have also been a ton of original concepts as well. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet aka Radio Silence have had experience in both, directing the last two Scream flicks (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription). And the filmmaker have teased their upcoming horror movie Abigail will be bloodier than Ghostface or their movie Ready or Not. And I'm honestly so in.

What we know about Abigail is limited, but it'll reunite Radio Silence with Scream actress Melissa Barrera. The trailer for Abigail showed a team of characters trying to survive a night with a vampiric little girl. And while speaking with Total Film about that project, he teased just how gory the forthcoming flick will be. As they put it:

All of our movies are bloody. [But] I would say that this is definitely the most bloody. We spent a lot of time apologizing to our actors on this movie! I mean, blood is in the DNA of a vampire movie, and the amount of blood work in this one is… It's pretty extreme. But it’s still fun.

Well, I'm definitely interested. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett's previous contributions to the horror genre haven't exactly been cheap on blood, especially Ready or Not's wild ending. So if there's that much more of Abigail, it sounds like we're going to be in for a gory horror experience. Is it April yet?

Radio Silence's comments are sure to help increase anticipation for their latest horror venture. The cast of Abigail already helped that, with familiar faces including Barrera, Kathryn Newton, and late actor Angus Cloud. And smart money says that the title character is going to mess up that trio and the rest of the unlucky ones that are locked in with her for the night.

In just a few years, Radio Silence has proven themselves at the top of the horror genre as a whole. Their work on Ready or Not was universally acclaimed, and seemingly led to them being handed the keys to the Scream franchise. Their two installments in the beloved slasher sequel were critical and box office successes, which is why I was so bummed when another director was signed on for Scream 7. Although Christopher Landon ended up departing after the behind the scenes drama.

Only time will tell if Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett return to that franchise, but it's clear that they've got a lasting interest in the horror genre. And with Abigail bringing on the blood, it should be fun seeing the cast get picked off one by one.

Abigail will hit theaters on April 19th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.