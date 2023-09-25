Do you like Tim Burton ? Because I do – and apparently so do these actors.

It's common for an actor who enjoys working with a particular director to frequently collaborate with them on movies. I could name a ton off the top of my head that I have seen appear in multiple films. There have been plenty of actors who have been in many Christopher Nolan movies . Others have appeared frequently in Wes Anderson films . Today, we will talk about the actors who have appeared in the most Tim Burton movies.

I'll be upfront and say that most of these actors are from movies I saw as a child and grew to love even more over time, so their characters are some of my favorites ever. There are so many that I could point out that I truly loved so much, from Lydia in Beetlejuice to Johnny Depp’s starring role in Edward Scissohands and so much more.

When I saw just how often they collaborated with Tim Burton, I was surprised. Here are the actors who've been in the most Tim Burton movies.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Johnny Depp – 8 Movies

First up on this list is, unsurprisingly, Johnny Depp. Out of everyone, Depp has appeared in the most films, with eight on his resume.

His movies include Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (which I just rewatched for the first time in years), Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Alice in Wonderland and Dark Shadows.

Many of these characters have become synonymous with Depp's name, especially the titular character of Edward Scissorhands and the candy mogul from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Both of which hold a significant place in my heart.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Helena Bonham Carter – 7 Movies

Helena Bonham Carter is only one movie behind Depp in her appearances in Tim Burton films, with seven to her name. Hers include Planet of the Apes, Big Fish, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Alice in Wonderland, and Dark Shadows. She was also a part of the Charlie and Chocolate Factory cast and was one of the leads of the excellent stop-motion movie Corpse Bride.

Carter was married to Tim Burton for several years, which might explain her frequent collaboration with the director. I will never forget her as the Queen of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland. It's genuinely one of the best fun adaptations out there.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Christopher Lee – 5 Movies

Next up on this list is Christopher Lee, who has appeared in five Tim Burton movies. These include Sleepy Hollow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, Alice in Wonderland, and Dark Shadows.

Unfortunately, Lee passed away in 2015, so we won't see him in any future projects of Burton's, but he truly stood out in those roles.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Michael Keaton – 5 Movies

Keaton is another big name from Tim Burton's movies, and he's appeared in four so far, with one planned for the future. Keaton is primarily known for his role as the titular character of Beetlejuice, a film that I honestly can't believe I was allowed to watch as a child .

Besides that, Keaton appeared in three other films, including Dumbo, Batman and Batman Returns. His fifth Burton film will be Beetlejuice 2, where he is reprising the same role.

Michael Gough – 5 Movies

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Next up on this list is Michael Gough, who has also appeared in five movies that Tim Burton has directed. These include Batman, Batman Returns, Sleepy Hollow, Corpse Bride and Alice in Wonderland.

His best-known role from these movies is likely Alfred Pennyworth in the Batman films. Michael Gough passed away in March 2011, but his parts were always the best. I doubt I'm alone thinking no one can quite beat his Alfred.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Lisa Marie – 4 Movies

So now we move onto the part of the list where these following four actors have all been in four movies (or will appear in an upcoming film).

The first is Lisa Marie, who has appeared in four Tim Burton films. These include Ed Wood, Mars Attacks!, Sleepy Hollow and Planet of the Apes, all released one year after another. Marie was also a partner of Burton's for a time, which could explain why she frequently collaborated with the director. Her most known role from Burton's films is most likely portraying Lady Crane in Sleepy Hollow.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Danny DeVito – 4 Movies

Danny DeVito has been in four Tim Burton films. Most people probably know the actor from his time portraying The Penguin in Batman Returns, but DeVito was also in the movies Mars Attacks!, Big Fish and Dumbo.

DeVito feels like the perfect pick for a Tim Burton movie because not only does the actor have plenty to watch if you like him , but he has played some weird characters too, which is perfect for Burton's aesthetic. Just watch him in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia – you won't be able to view DeVito the same ever again after seeing him as the native Philadelphian Frank Reynolds.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Deep Roy – 4 Movies

Moving on, we look at Deep Roy, who also appeared in four movies of Burton's. These include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Planet of the Apes, Big Fish and Corpse Bride.

You probably remember Roy the most for his portrayal of the Oompa Loompas in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which no one would ever forget. The actor was a great addition to that strange, but entertaining movie.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Winona Ryder – 4 Movies

Last, but most certainly not least, we have Winona Ryder. One of Ryder's first big films was Beetlejuice, a movie that shot her into stardom for portraying Lydia. Not long after that, she went on to co-star with Depp in Edward Scissorhands, a film that led to those two co-stars dating later on.

Ryder also held a voice role in Frankenweenie, another stop-motion movie directed by Burton. She's next set to appear in Beetlejuice 2 as her fourth Burton collaboration, where she will reprise her iconic role as Lydia – and Jenna Ortega is going to play her daughter.

With so many talented actors and actresses, it's not surprising that they have appeared in all these Tim Burton movies – and honestly, it just makes me want to go and binge of all of these. Wish me luck!