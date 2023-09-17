2005's Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now

Certain once-a-generation films come out that make an imprint on your mind while also possibly leaving a sweet and sugary taste in your mouth. For me, 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory counts among those, thanks in part to the incredibly memorable cast, as led by Johnny Depp in one of his most performative roles.

Plenty of movies within the fantasy realm have been released since Tim Burton's take on Roald Dahl's 1964 book, such as the back half of the Harry Potter franchise and the expensive The Hobbit films . But for some reason, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been a prominent mainstay in my mind because of its talented cast that surrounded Depp's Willy Wonka. While that actor was at the heights of his Hollywood stardom, many other stars had yet to break out. So let's take a look at the full cast and where they are now.

Johnny Depp (Willy Wonka)

First up on this list is Johnny Depp, who portrayed Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The actor is known to play many eccentric characters, and his part in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was arguably one of Depp's greatest roles .

Depp continued working with Tim Burton after Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, having already worked with him on several other films. These include Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Dark Shadows, the Alice in Wonderland movies, and The Lone Ranger.

He later appeared in movies such as The Rum Diary, Murder on the Orient Express, and Rango, and finished out the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise at Disney – although there are talks of a "weird" script for a sixth film . He also appeared as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise for two films before he was replaced.

He'll hopefully have the American release of his new movie Jeanne du Barry, but we're still determining when that'll come out. Depp did have a lot of legal trouble in 2022 with his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. That trial has ended – and there's even a miniseries called Depp v. Heard on Netflix now.

Freddie Highmore (Charlie Bucket)

Freddie Highmore played Charlie Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. You probably know him the most from his leading role on The Good Doctor, which had an exciting 100th episode in 2022 . But Highmore has also had leading roles in Bates Motel and Leonardo.

In movies, he appeared in The Spiderwick Chronicles, Astro Boy, The Art of Getting By, A Good Year, The Vault, Almost Friend, The Journey, and more.

David Kelly (Grandpa Joe)

David Kelly portrayed Grandpa Joe in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Charlie's companion ad grandfather, who was a memorable face from the film. Since the movie, he appeared in projects such as Stardust, The Kovak Box, and Who's Your Caddy?, but he sadly passed away in 2012.

Deep Roy (Oompa-Loompas)

No one can entirely forget the Oompa-Loompas in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and every one of them was played by Deep Roy. Since then, the actor has appeared in films such as Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Star Trek movies, and Paranormal Movie. He also appeared in the TV shows Eastbound and Down.

AnnaSophia Robb (Violet Beauregarde)

AnnaSophia Robb played Violet Beauregarde in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and she's since had a pretty big career blowup. She appeared in films such as Bridge to Terabithia, Soul Surfer, Spy School, The Reaping, The Way, Way, Back, Down a Dark Hall, and more.

She also held a starring role in The Carrie Diaries and had several other parts on TV, including Little Fires Everywhere, Mercy Street, and Dr. Death, and had a role in one of Hulu's best shows, The Act. Coming up, she'll be in a new film called Rebel Ridge.

Missi Pyle (Mrs. Beauregarde)

Missi Pyle played Mrs. Beauregarde in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and she's also done plenty of work in both movies and TV.

She's appeared in films such as Kiss Me Gone Girl, Uncle Nick, A Haunted House 2, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ma, and more.

She also had roles on shows such as the raunchy Two and a Half-Men ( which I watched for the first time ), Jennifer Falls, Mom and The Sarah Silverman Show. Coming up, she'll be in a movie called Empire Waist.

Julia Winter (Veruca Salt)

Veruca Salt was portrayed by Julia Winter in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. While Veruca was a memorable character, Julia Winter didn't continue acting for very long after the film, only appearing in Dolphin Tale 2.

James Fox (Mr. Salt)

James Fox portrayed Mr. Salt, Veruca's father, in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and he's been in a few movies since then, such as The Double, Effie Gray, Sherlock Holmes, Mister Lonely, and more. He also had a recurring role in Utopia and parts in Death in Paradise and 1864.

Jordan Fry (Mike Teavee)

It's hard to forget Mike Teavee, and Jordan Fry played him in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Fry has appeared in a few movies since then, including the CG Disney movie Meet the Robinsons, Raising Flag, Gone, Big Life, and The Journey.

Adam Godley (Mr. Teavee)

In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Adam Godley played Mr. Teavee, Mike's father. Since then, he's appeared in various movies, including Nanny McPhee, Son of Rainbow, The BFG, The People We Hate At The Wedding, The Theory of Everything, and more.

Godley has mainly had a good run on television. He had a significant role on The Great on Hulu (which was sadly canceled after three seasons ). He appeared on shows such as Breaking Bad, The Doctor's Notebook, Spies of Warsaw, Lodge 49, and The Umbrella Academy, among others.

Philip Wiegratz (Augustus Gloop)

Next up on the list is Philip Wiegratz, who played Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Wiegratz has mainly stuck to being in many German films, and he's appeared in movies such as Wild Chicks and its sequels, as well as Ruby Red.

Franziska Troegner (Mrs. Gloop)

Mrs. Gloop was the mother of Augustus in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and she was played by Franziska Troegner. The actress has also been actively working in the German film industry, appearing in many German films and TV shows. She also appeared in a German TV movie The Law of Silence, and had a primary role in the German series The Country Doctor.

Christopher Lee (Dr. Wonka)

Next up on the list is Christopher Lee, who portrayed Dr. Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Lee was a massive name in the film industry, but sadly passed away in 2015.

However, before his passing, he did star in several movies, including The Golden Compass, Hugo, Dark Shadows, Night Train to Lisbon, Boogie Woodie, Alice in Wonderland, Angels in Nothing, and more.

As you can see, Lee, Depp, and Helena Bonham Carter (which we'll get into next) regularly collaborated with films that Tim Burton directed, so they worked together often. Lee also had a guest role on the TV show The Colour of Magic.

Helena Bonham Carter (Mrs. Bucket)

Next up on this list has to be Helena Bonham Carter, who played Mrs. Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Like her co-stars, Carter appeared in several Tim Burton movies after her role in the film, including Dark Shadows, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the Alice in Wonderland movies, and The Lone Ranger.

Carter appeared in many other excellent films, too. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in The King's Speech in 2011. Besides that, she also appeared as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films, was the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, was in Les Miserables, and had a role in the Enola Holmes movies.

She also had a prominent role on The Crown for two seasons and appeared in other shows such as Henry VIII, Love, Nina, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which was unfortunately canceled.

Coming up, she'll be in a new movie called The Offing and two other films called Four Letters of Love and the drama One Life .

Noah Taylor (Mr. Bucket)

Noah Taylor portrayed Mr. Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and he's appeared in various movies since then. This includes Red Dog, Skyscraper, The Menkoff Method, The Proposition, and more.

Taylor has appeared on television as well. He portrayed Locke on Game of Thrones and appeared in several other shows such as Preacher, Peaky Blinders, A Small Light, and Foundation. He'll be in a new series called So Long, Marianne.

Geoffrey Holder (The Narrator)

Lastly, we have Geoffrey Holder, the Narrator of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the voice that took us on the crazy journey we embarked on.

He appeared in two other films, one as the narrator for The Magistical, and had a role in Joséphine Baker: Black Diva in a White Man's World. He also had a guest appearance on Celebrity Apprentice before he passed away in 2014.

Talk about an impressive cast list filled with accomplishments. The next time you rewatch Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, check out where these stars are now because they are everywhere.