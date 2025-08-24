Eddie Murphy Explained Why He’s Not Concerned About Winning An Oscar, And I Appreciate His Refreshing Take
Eddie Murphy is keeping it real.
Eddie Murphy is definitely considered a legend in Hollywood, and he has the film credits to back up that assertion. The star also has more than a few accolades under his belt, though one that’s eluded him is an Academy Award. Murphy was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Dreamgirls but lost in an upset. However, the actor and comedian isn’t sweating the fact that he doesn’t have one of those golden statuettes. In fact, Murphy has his reasons for not being concerned about awards, and I appreciate them.
Over the course of his career, Eddie Murphy has developed a reputation for being candid when sharing his thoughts on a given topic. His humorously refreshing candidness was on display when he sat down with Sky News. When asked for his thoughts on winning accolades, Murphy explained that he doesn’t place much importance on those. That’s because he's more concerned about the way in which audiences connect with his work as well as another key variable:
I like this perspective, and the SNL alum would certainly know what it’s like for people to connect with his work. Shrek, The Nutty Professor and Coming to America (which are on the “Murphy Mount Rushmore of Movies”) are widely loved by audiences. And those are just a few of the best Murphy films that have become pop culture staples. Those flicks were also hits at the box office and, while some may scoff at the notion of an actor focusing on profits, that is a part of the business, and I respect that Murphy is real about that.
Across the industry, there are other actors who aren’t fazed by Oscars. Just recently, Denzel Washington stated that he doesn’t care about snubs or wins, opining that “man gives the award, God gives the reward.” Eddie Murphy may be right with Washington when it comes to his indifference towards awards, but he does have a funny idea of what might happen if he is ever presented an award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:
Some of the most beloved actors in the history of cinema have received Honorary Oscars, like Samuel L. Jackson, Steve Martin and Jackie Chan. I’d definitely be delighted by the sight of a 90-year-old Eddie Murphy receiving that honor. However, as a fan, what comforts me the most is that Murphy is more focused on how his films are received and the prospect of them being enjoyed for years to come. And I’d like to think that his films will indeed be “timeless.”
Check out Eddie Murphy's latest feature – The Pickup – which is available to stream with a Prime Video subscription. While you’re at it, take a look at other titles that make up the 2025 movie schedule.
