Adam Sandler Won The People's Icon Award, Gave Hilarious Speech Accepting The Sexiest Man Alive Award

Those of us who grew up in the post-Cold War, grunge, and hip-hop fashion eras know that some of the best movies of the '90s starred the lovable goofball Adam Sandler. For the better half of three decades, some of the greatest comedies and best romantic comedies involved the mumbling antics of the everyman, and now he’s finally getting his due. The Wedding Singer star won the People’s Icon Award, and just like you’d expect from the quotable former SNL funnyman , he hilariously gave a speech accepting the Sexiest Man of the Year Award.

During Sunday's event, the Big Daddy actor, 57, was honored at the People's Choice Icon Award for his legendary roles in comedy and his work in the movie industry as an actor, writer, and producer. He humorously kicked off his speech by saying he thought he was named Sexiest Man Alive, a title given to Patrick Dempsey in 2023, due to a mix-up from his agent. Sandler joked that he prepared a speech for the wrong award but preceded to read it regardless. The comedian began:

My name is Adam Sandler and I am the sexiest man alive, can I get a hell yeah? To the PEOPLE Magazine’s academy members of hotness and sexual attractiveness I would like to say thank you for recognizing me as the man who made our entire country the horniest this year and was by far the most-talked-about person in the bedroom by couples or throuples during fantasy role plays and sloppy time. Can I get another hell yeah?

When contemplating heartthrobs, one might not immediately think of Adam Sandler, but that didn’t stop him from writing a speech that would make a Chippendale blush. The Billy Madison actor continued to address the hysterical crowd gathered for the occasion, saying:

I am trying to be gracious, PEOPLE Magazine, but I have to admit three words keep popping into my head right now: ‘It's about freaking time!’ For decades, Adam Sandler has been waiting patiently on the sexy bench with his legs wide open, radiating sensuality, finger licking desirability, and a slight hit of mang bulge, tastefully displayed for his, her, or they’s pleasure.

The Mr. Deeds star was presented the Icon award by his close friend and Murder Mystery 2 co-star Jennifer Aniston. The Friends veterans gave a lovely introduction, saying:

I am here to recognize my very good friend, my brother from another mother, an extraordinary father (and) husband, and one of the most loyal friends you could ever, ever have.

If you haven't gotten a chance to check out the full speech, give it a watch courtesy of NBC below.

While the '90s showcased Adam's comedic talent, the comedian has increasingly embraced and nailed dramatic roles over recent decades, earning critical acclaim for performances in films like Punch Drunk Love, which I think is easily among the best movies of the 2000s .

However, Sunday’s event wasn’t solely about humor. The You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah star also took time to express sincere gratitude towards his loved ones, and in particular, his wife:

My darling wife Jackie, you are my partner for life. I love every car ride and every kiss we've ever had. Forever and ever, my girl.

Sandler's career is decorated with numerous awards, including nine People’s Choice Awards, six MTV Movie Awards, and twelve Kids’ Choice Awards, alongside nominations from prestigious bodies such as the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Gotham Awards, the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Grammys. This year, he was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Although he didn't actually claim this year's Sexiest Man Alive title, his achievements leave room for more accolades in the future.