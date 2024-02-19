Adam Sandler Won The People's Icon Award, Gave Hilarious Speech Accepting The Sexiest Man Alive Award
"My name is Adam Sandler, and I am the sexiest man alive!"
Those of us who grew up in the post-Cold War, grunge, and hip-hop fashion eras know that some of the best movies of the '90s starred the lovable goofball Adam Sandler. For the better half of three decades, some of the greatest comedies and best romantic comedies involved the mumbling antics of the everyman, and now he’s finally getting his due. The Wedding Singer star won the People’s Icon Award, and just like you’d expect from the quotable former SNL funnyman, he hilariously gave a speech accepting the Sexiest Man of the Year Award.
During Sunday's event, the Big Daddy actor, 57, was honored at the People's Choice Icon Award for his legendary roles in comedy and his work in the movie industry as an actor, writer, and producer. He humorously kicked off his speech by saying he thought he was named Sexiest Man Alive, a title given to Patrick Dempsey in 2023, due to a mix-up from his agent. Sandler joked that he prepared a speech for the wrong award but preceded to read it regardless. The comedian began:
When contemplating heartthrobs, one might not immediately think of Adam Sandler, but that didn’t stop him from writing a speech that would make a Chippendale blush. The Billy Madison actor continued to address the hysterical crowd gathered for the occasion, saying:
The Mr. Deeds star was presented the Icon award by his close friend and Murder Mystery 2 co-star Jennifer Aniston. The Friends veterans gave a lovely introduction, saying:
If you haven't gotten a chance to check out the full speech, give it a watch courtesy of NBC below.
While the '90s showcased Adam's comedic talent, the comedian has increasingly embraced and nailed dramatic roles over recent decades, earning critical acclaim for performances in films like Punch Drunk Love, which I think is easily among the best movies of the 2000s.
However, Sunday’s event wasn’t solely about humor. The You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah star also took time to express sincere gratitude towards his loved ones, and in particular, his wife:
Sandler's career is decorated with numerous awards, including nine People’s Choice Awards, six MTV Movie Awards, and twelve Kids’ Choice Awards, alongside nominations from prestigious bodies such as the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Gotham Awards, the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Grammys. This year, he was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Although he didn't actually claim this year's Sexiest Man Alive title, his achievements leave room for more accolades in the future.
To watch Adam Sandler's latest films, including Murder Mystery 2 and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, a Netflix subscription is all you need. Additionally, the funny man has another drama headed for the 2024 movie schedule as he is set to star in the highly anticipated sci-fi movie Spaceman, with the upcoming Netflix movie slated to hit the streamer on March 1st.
