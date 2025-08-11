I Love That Adam Sandler Was Name-Dropped When Margaret Qualley Recalled How She Knew She Loved Husband Jack Antonoff

If you had told me five years ago that Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley would be madly in love and married, I would have thought that to be so bizarre. While the high-status couple might seem like a random pairing, The Substance actress recently detailed how the two met and when she knew the Bleachers frontman was the one for her, and somehow Adam Sandler is involved.

Both the Maid star and the “Tiny Moves” singer have had extremely busy years, with Qualley filming four upcoming projects for the 2025 movie schedule , and Antonoff’s band releasing their self-titled album and a revamped version of their first studio album called A Stranger Desired. Despite crazy chaotic schedules, the Poor Things actress tells Cosmopolitan she’s never felt less alone being married to New Jersey’s finest New Yorker:

In every other relationship I’ve ever been in, I still felt really lonely because I wasn’t with my person, and it’s like I was seeking something. I don’t feel like that anymore. Jack makes me feel safe and comfortable.

Antonoff is certainly very protective of Qualley in a very sweet way. The Folklore producer is not a very intimidating guy with his thick-rimmed circular glasses and everyday soft-hipster style, but he made sure all the fans of his partner knew he could and would indeed fight for his wife in an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon:

There’s no doubt, though, he’s a lover boy at heart (who just doesn’t play when it comes to his girl), if his signature romanticizing synth lyrics are any indication. So it checks out that Qualley would compare him to my favorite rom-com leading man, Adam Sandler.

I spent so many years trying to be someone’s perfect girl, and that girl changed over and over again. But I can’t lie to Jack. I can’t be that for him—he’d see through it. So I just have to be myself. He’s been the person I’ve pictured my whole life. And I’m not even saying that metaphorically. My first crush was Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore and Big Daddy, and I’ve been looking for that essence my whole life. I’m like, ‘That’s Jack.’

I honestly love that Adam Sandler was Qualley’s first crush, and I can’t blame her. After also growing up on Adam Sandler’s best rom-coms like 50 First Dates and The Wedding Singer, it’s hard not to be charmed by the SNL legend.

The Lana Del Rey producer seems to feel the same way as his wife, and he’s made it clear he will do anything for her, even help her work with her longtime celebrity crush. When Antonoff heard there was going to be a Happy Gilmore sequel, he straight-up lied to the Grown Ups actor to get her the part, saying she knew how to golf.

Well, she must have learned quickly because out of all the many cameos in Happy Gilmore 2 , Qualley managed to snag a role as one of the golfers partnered with Happy on the course. Antonoff’s bestie and frequent collaborator, Taylor Swift , also had her significant other, Travis Kelce, featured in the highly anticipated golf comedy.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors