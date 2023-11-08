It Took Almost 20 Years, But Patrick Dempsey Is Finally The Sexiest Man Alive, And No One Has Better Comments Than His Family

For the bulk of his career, going back to that oh-so-memorable breakout role in the ‘80s teen rom-com Can’t Buy Me Love, Patrick Dempsey has been making fans swoon with his good looks and abundant smoothness. And yet despite the fact that he spawned the TV nickname McDreamy for his many years co-leading Grey’s Anatomy alongside Ellen Pompeo, the actor somehow hadn’t reached the pinnacle of branded attractiveness, People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Until NOW, that is. And I am loving the way his family reacted to the long-awaited achievement.

Dempsey is able to boast about being one of Hollywood’s hottest hunks just as he’s boosting his horror cred with the release of Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving — check out the gory first trailer ! — and I’m wondering which is more frightening for the actor to think about: that movie’s holiday killer, or his kids being able to troll him on a daily basis over his new status. Speaking with People to mark the occasion, the Ferrari co-star amusingly shared his thoughts on how his daughter and two sons will treat him now that he’s the Sexiest Man Alive, saying:

[They’re] just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be. Which is good, they keep me young.

Amusingly enough, his 21-year-old daughter Talula Dempsey was quick to chime in with a hot take, as it were, on People’s Instagram post . At least she bucked her father’s expectations about the kind of joke she’d make, as her comment was more about riding in the tailwind of his latest honor, as seen below:

Guess this means I’m sexy now too 😜

Wife Jillian Dempsey knows a thing or two about beauty herself, as a makeup artist with her own line of clean beauty products, and she was oh so happy for him to take on his lauded position, even though he already attained that honor in her eyes years ago. She took to Instagram with a slightly more sincere message than the one their daughter left:

Well, the cat’s out of the bag for 2023 @people’s #SexiestManAlive and my hubz is on the cover! Loved being a part of this insanely fun ride with you @patrickdempsey. What a title! You truly are my sexiest man alive

Patrick and Jillian Dempsey have been happily together for the majority of their 24 year marriage, going back to July 1999, although a pretty significant hiccup occurred in early 2015 when the latter filed for divorce. Thankfully, the couple found a way to make it work anew, and the divorce was called off almost two years later.

You know who else had a little something to add to all the gushing happening over Patrick Dempsey’s hawtness? None other than Eli Roth, who traded in words for ominous imagery:

🔥🔥🦃🦃

Perfect. Now here’s hoping Thanksgiving is successful enough to bump Dempsey back up the horror charts enough that the new creative team behind the upcoming Scream VII makes the move to bring back the character he played in Scream 3, Mark Kincaid. And then he can land that other prestigious honor, Sexiest Mark Alive.

Catch Dempsey trying to bring some authoritative order to a holiday massacre when Thanksgiving hits theaters on Friday, November 17, with plenty of other upcoming horror movies on the way.