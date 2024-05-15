The Advice Chris Pratt Has For Scarlett Johannson As She Joins New Jurassic World Movie

In 2022, Chris Pratt said his goodbyes to Blue and all the other dinos and friends of the Jurassic World franchise when Jurassic World: Dominion hit theaters. With that era being over, Universal now plans to revive the movie series once again with a movie currently dated for summer 2025 . Since his Marvel co-star, Scarlett Johansson is in “talks” to join the next movie , Pratt has shared his advice for sharing the screen with prehistoric monsters.

Chris Pratt’s Advice For Scarlett Johannson For Her Jurassic World Movie

While speaking to Collider for the Garfield movie , Chris Pratt offered up the advice he would give the Black Widow star should she be the new face of Jurassic World. In his words,

Man, just enjoy it… She already knows that. What advice could I give her? She's like, what, the highest-grossing movie star of all time, I think? Her or Sam Jackson. Something like that. She's a pro. I couldn't give her any advice. But if she forced me to give her some advice, I would say, understand that it's pretty embarrassing to act opposite things that aren't there, and have fun, enjoy it and let me know if you have any questions. I'll be first in line to see the movie.

Well said. As Chris Pratt shared, Scarlett Johannson knows what she’s doing when it comes to being at the center of huge movies. The pair of big Hollywood stars both were part of one of the biggest franchises ever together as Marvel’s Star-Lord and Black Widow, respectively (they only had overlapping scenes in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame). Surely, Johannson already has experience working opposite things that are not there in those films, but Pratt emphasized how “embarrassing” it can be.

What We Know About The Next Jurassic World Movie

Watch The Jurassic Park Movies (Image credit: Universal) How To Watch The Jurassic Park Movies Streaming

Back in February, it was first reported that another Jurassic World movie is in the works, initially with David Leitch as director . However, the The Fall Guy filmmaker later dropped out, and he has since been replaced with Rogue One and The Creator’s Gareth Edwards. Amidst the news, Edwards shared that it’s “like a dream” to him to contribute to the Jurassic franchise.

Joining Edwards on the untitled project is David Koepp, the original writer of Jurassic Park, who will pen the script for the next Jurassic movie. Steven Spielberg will serve as an executive producer. It has also been reported that Bridgerton ’s Jonathan Bailey may star alongside Scarlett Johansson . Considering the movie is expected to hit theaters on July 2, 2025, production will have to begin in the coming months. We’ll be keeping you updated about the project here on CinemaBlend, and while you wait for news, check out what upcoming 2024 movies await.