The New Jurassic World Movie Has Lined Up A Bridgerton Star To Join Scarlett Johansson, And I’m So Down For This

Steven Spielberg changed the film world forever with Jurassic Park, which debuted cutting-edge CGI technology to bring the dinosaurs to life. The franchise has remained wildly popular in the decades that have passed, with the original considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. The Jurassic World spinoff series is continuing with a fourth movie, with Scarlett Johansson expected to star. And now a Bridgerton star is circling another role: actor Jonathan Bailey.

What we know about Jurassic World 4 is limited, as the movie is still in the development and casting stages. While the original (which is streaming with a Max subscription) starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, it seems the studio is switching things up for the next chapter. According to a new report by Variety, Jonathan Bailey is in early talks to star in the next Jurassic film for Universal and Amblin. And I'm so ready to see him face some dinosaurs.

Bailey seems like a great choice for Jurassic World, considering how much his starpower has been growing over the past few years. Since he became a household name for his role in Bridgerton (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), he's taken on a number of high profile gigs. That includes playing Fiyero in the Wicked cast, as well as his acclaimed series Fellow Travelers. So landing a major franchise role seems like the obvious next step for the 35 year-old actor.

While not much is known about what's being planned for Jurassic World 4, the cast that's being assembled is sure to turn a few heads. Scarlett Johansson is one of the most bankable movie stars we have. And now that she's put Marvel's Black Widow behind her, it's the perfect time for her to lead another action-heavy franchise.

As for Jonathan Bailey, he's currently a golden boy on social media, with plenty of fans thirsting over the actor and his dashing good looks. Since he's more of a newer star, it's inspiring to pair him with someone as established as ScarJo in the next Jurassic World movie.

The pressure is on for Jurassic World 4's casting, which the studio no doubt hopes will increase fan excitement about the science fiction property. Indeed, it seems like a risk to jump back into the dino-centric property so shortly after the trilogy ended with 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion. Indeed, Dominion's reviews were rough, and some fans were confused why the narrative shifted from dinosaurs to bugs. Still, it was fun to see the OG Jurassic Park stars back, and perhaps some of them could have a role in the developing fourth movie.

Jurassic World 4 is currently expected to arrive on July 2, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.