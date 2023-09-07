Just Months After Al Pacino Became A Dad At 83, He’s Split With His Partner And Landed In Court

Academy Award winner Al Pacino is known for a number of the roles he’s played during his decades-long acting career, but it was his real-life role as a new dad that caught the public’s attention back in June, when Noor Alfallah, 29, gave birth to a baby boy, her first child with 83-year-old Pacino . Now, however, just 3 months after their son was born, the couple has reportedly split up, and the Scent of a Woman star is now in court to figure out a custody arrangement and financial support.

Al Pacino and his partner began dating in April 2022, and the couple announced a little over a year later that Noor Alfallah was eight months pregnant . No reason has been given for the breakup, but TMZ reports that she has filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior court asking for full custody of 3-month-old Roman Alfallah Pacino. The actor, according to the documents, should have joint legal custody, reasonable visitation and have a say in his son’s education, medical needs and other major decisions.

Child support was not addressed in this filing, but Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriend has requested that he pay her attorney fees and other legal expenses. Noor Alfallah also provided a Voluntary Declaration of Parentage to prove that they are Roman’s biological parents.

The pregnancy, which came less than a year after they started dating, was apparently a surprise to the couple, and Al Pacino was reportedly “shocked,” citing “medical issues” that would have “commonly prevented” a man from impregnating a woman. The Dog Day Afternoon actor reportedly demanded that a paternity test be taken , which concluded that he was, in fact, the father.

Despite the unexpected nature of the pregnancy, Al Pacino was excited for the new addition’s arrival, telling a photographer at the time that it was “very special.” The births of all of his children had been special, he said, but “this is really special coming at this time.” Coincidentally, Pacino’s latest child was born just weeks after fellow acting icon Robert De Niro welcomed his own new addition at 79 years old.

Roman Alfallah Pacino is the octogenarian’s fourth child. He shares 22-year-old twins with Beverly D’Angelo and 33-year-old Julie Marie Pacino with Jan Tarrant. Despite the initial reports that Al Pacino questioned the paternity — and amidst some being critical of his and Noor Alfallah's 54-year age gap — sources reportedly close to the couple said earlier this year that their love was “unwavering,” and they were reportedly “ecstatic” about their new bundle of joy when seen out at a celebratory dinner in June.

We’ll have to see if more details emerge as to what changed for the former flames, and if the pressures of having an infant played into their split. Hopefully they can come to an agreement over custody and child support that is in the best interest of all involved — especially baby Roman.