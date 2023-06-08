Al Pacino Finally Opens Up About Expecting A Baby At 82

Al Pacino , the Hollywood icon renowned for his memorable performances in films like The Godfather and Scarface , has finally opened up about his latest life-changing news. The 83-year-old actor broke his silence about expecting a baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend , Noor Alfallah. During a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles, the legendary actor dispelled drama rumors and expressed his sheer delight.

In an exclusive video obtained by DailyMail.com , the House of Gucci star directly addressed the swirling rumors surrounding the pregnancy, particularly those suggesting his lack of enthusiasm. A trusted source close to the actor categorically dismissed such claims as “complete and utter bullshit.” The Serpico star affirmed his excitement about the impending arrival, firmly putting an end to the speculations. Al can be heard saying to the photographer in the video:

It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.

With this upcoming child, Pacino will become a father for the fourth time. He already shares 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with his ex-partner, Beverly D’Angelo, and a 33-year-old daughter named Julie Pacino with Jan Tarrant. Noor Alfallah, who is allegedly eight months along in her pregnancy, will be the mother of his newest addition.

TMZ previously reported The Dog Day Afternoon actor’s initial doubts about the child’s paternity due to his medical concerns. Rumors circulated that he insisted on a prenatal DNA test to confirm his biological connection. However, close sources vehemently rebuffed these claims, affirming that despite the surprise, the long-time silver screen performer is overjoyed about the baby and still deeply in love with Noor. Furthermore, they dismissed any notions of Noor as a “gold digger,” highlighting her wealth and successful endeavors.

Despite the critical scrutiny surrounding their significant age gap of 54 years, an anonymous source close to the Dick Tracy star and Noor’s relationship asserts the unwavering strength of their love. The insider revealed Noor’s long-standing desire to have a child, and Al couldn’t be happier to fulfill that wish. They assured everyone that the pregnancy occurred naturally and emphasized that Pacino is “still very able.” The couple was last spotted together in May, relishing a romantic dinner at the upscale Los Angeles eatery E Baldi.

Al is not alone in joining the ranks of older actors embracing fatherhood. We are seemingly witnessing a resurgence of beloved veteran actors starting families later in life. Fans were undoubtedly surprised when Pacino’s Heat co-star, Robert De Niro, recently made headlines for welcoming his seventh child at the age of 79 . While, according to Scorsese, The Irishman actors have very different approaches to filming , it seems they’re far more aligned regarding parenting.

In recent years, Al Pacino has made notable appearances in film and television. He showcased his talent on the big screen in movies like American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally and House of Gucci (see why we thought it was “unforgettable”). Before that, he made a lasting impression with performances in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman, exclusively available to anyone with a Netflix subscription. Looking ahead, the Hollywood A-Lister is set to star alongside Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers in the upcoming film Billy Knight. Furthermore, he will reunite with Johnny Depp for Depp’s directorial project Modi, following their collaboration on the acclaimed movie Donnie Brasco.