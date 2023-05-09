Robert De Niro Reveals He ‘Just’ Welcomed Another Baby At 79

Robert De Niro is one of our most critically acclaimed living actors. He's 79 years old but he hasn’t slowed down professionally. His first of four movies slated to be released this year is about to open with About My Father, and it turns out that De Niro knows more than a few things about being a father, as he recently had his seventh child.

Robert De Niro spoke with ET Canada ahead of the release of About My Father and when the interviewer brought up his six children, the eight-time Oscar nominee corrected the number, and revealed that he was now a father seven times over. He's no Nick Cannon, but considering his age, that's still pretty impressive. De Niro’s people have confirmed the number of kids, but nothing is known about who the child’s mother is or when exactly they were born.

Robert De Niro has six other children from three different relationships over the last 47 years. Raphael was born to De Niro and actress Diahanne Abbott. The actor also adopted Abbott’s daughter from a previous relationship, Drea. After they divorced, De Niro had twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with girlfriend Toukie Smith in 1995. De Niro then married actress Grace Hightower and they had two children, Eliot in 1998, and a daughter Helen born in 2011. In 2015 the couple separated. Hightower and De Niro's divorce has been an ongoing battle with the couple fighting over money.

Certainly, Robert De Niro must love kids. While five of his children are grown, he’s gone through the process of raising children that many times, and he still has an 11-year-old daughter. Now there’s a newborn, which isn't going to be easy for a guy who is almost 80. De Niro has four grandchildren as well, the youngest of which was born the year after his 11-year-old daughter.

Obviously, De Niro is keeping details of this new child private as he didn’t reveal anything in the interview beyond their existence. Any child of one of the most famous actors in the world is going to live their life in the limelight to some degree, so it’s understandable that he would want to keep his private life private for as long as possible.

Hopefully, the brand new baby De Niro and their mother are doing well. We'll certainly hear more about this new child in the coming weeks. With several upcoming movies for Robert De Niro, including the highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon, which based on everything we know could be an Oscar contender, the actor will be talking to the press a lot this year. That film will reunite De Niro with Martin Scorsese. The pair have worked together even more times than De Niro has had children. Considering how much De Niro loves having kids it’s unlikely he’s going to be able to stop himself from talking about the newborn for too long.