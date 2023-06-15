Al Pacino Officially Becomes A Father Again At 83
He's officially a dad again.
Al Pacino is officially a father again. The 83-year-old actor and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah reportedly welcomed their little one into the world, as sources close to the couple revealed that the baby was born.
Following the baby's birth, which was reported by TMZ, the couple was spotted out and about, and they are both ecstatic about their child officially being in the world, per the source.
Pacino and Alfallah were linked back in April 2022, and the baby is the actor's fourth child.
More to come.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
