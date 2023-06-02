Apparently Al Pacino Demanded A Paternity Test After Learning About His New Baby

What do actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino have in common? Well, actually quite a bit considering they’ve been in movies together like The Godfather Part II and The Irishman, but they’re also two Hollywood icons becoming fathers again pretty late in life. The 79-year-old De Niro revealed in May that he’d welcomed his seventh child, and we learned earlier this week that the 83-year-old Pacino has a baby on the way. However, the latter actor was reportedly insistent that a paternity test be carried out to prove that the baby is his.

Pacino will soon have his fourth child, this one coming from his current girlfriend, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah. However, according to TMZ, he was “shocked” by the pregnancy and skeptical that he was the father. The Scarface actor apparently has “medical issues” that would have “commonly prevented” a man from impregnating a woman, so he demanded that Alfallah get a paternity test. She obliged, and it showed that the baby is indeed Pacino’s. It was also mentioned in the report that Pacino didn’t learn that Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant, would be having a baby until two months ago.

Related Story (Image credit: Sony Pictures) 5 Not-So-Great Movies Al Pacino Made Better

Al Pacino’s first child, daughter Julie Marie, was born in 1989 from his relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant. Then during his relationship with actress Beverly D’Angelo, twins Anton James and Olivia Rose were born in 2001. Now at over 80 years old, the actor finds himself a father once more, except this wasn’t something he’d planned, but the paternity test showed that it’s his father than coming from another man. The baby will likely arrive in either late June or in early July.

As far as his professional life goes, Pacino was last seen on the big screen in the movies American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally and House of Gucci. Two years prior, he appeared Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman, the latter of which is an exclusive offering to Netflix subscribers. Pacino also starred in the TV series Hunters, which wrapped up its two-season run in January and can be streamed with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Along with acting opposite Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers in the upcoming movie Billy Knight, Pacino is set to be directed by Johnny Depp in Modi, with the two having previously worked together on Donnie Brasco.

We here at CinemaBlend wish a safe delivery for Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah’s child, and should their be any major developments on that front, we’ll let you know. Until then, use our 2023 movie release schedule to keep track of the cinematic entertainment left to arrive this year.