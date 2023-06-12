After Chloe Supported Her On The Little Mermaid Tour, Halle Bailey Returned The Favor

Halle Bailey is living a lot of girls’ dreams right now as she has become The Little Mermaid. The live-action adaptation of the Disney classic is finally here. And While Halle Bailey got a lot of racist backlash to her casting that has continued to the present day, Bailey also got a lot of incredible support from fans and friends alike, and now she’s supporting those people in kind. She found the perfect way to help promote her sister Chloe’s music to all her new fans.

Halle Bailey posted a short video of herself on Instagram in the midst of a photo shoot, but the purpose of the clip wasn’t really to show off that she was taking pictures, it was to promote the music of her sister Chloe Bailey. These two have worked together for years but they are also each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Chloe was clearly so happy that her sister became The Little Mermaid, and now Halle wants to be sure everybody knows her sister’s music rocks.

While not every response to Halle Bailey becoming the Little Mermaid was positive, the fact is that a lot more people know who she is now than probably did before she was cast. As such, there are probably a lot of fans who aren't that familiar with the musical act that Halle and Chloe put together and the fact that Chloe has continued to make music on her own as the two sisters have begun to work on more solo projects including that whole “Disney Movie” thing that Halle had going on.

Halle Bailey has starred in one of the biggest movies of the year, but Chloe Bailey has some pretty high goals for herself. She has talked about her desire to win the EGOT before, winning major awards for TV, music, film, and the stage. If she’s successful then Chloe Bailey may become a more household name, even though Halle started things off by becoming one of the most iconic characters in all of DIisney-dom.

It wouldn’t be that shocking if these sisters were super competitive. They’re working in very competitive industries and both clearly have a lot they want to accomplish. And while there may be something competitive there, they are siblings after all, they are ultimately nothing of supportive of each other, not simply wanting to see each other succeed but trying to do what they can to actually help each other succeed.

Whatever the future holds for Haslle or Chloe, we can be sure that even when they're not working together, they will be supporting each other. Chloe was there for Halle's big moment and whatever Chloe accomplishes next, we can be sure Halle will be first in line to celebrate it