See How Zendaya And Chloe Bailey Supported Halle Bailey’s Little Mermaid Red Carpet Moment

Over the past few years, Disney has made a habit out of producing live-action adaptations of their beloved animated blockbusters. The latest of these is Rob Marshall's The Little Mermaid, which will hit theaters later this month. The movie just had its world premiere, see how Zendaya and Chloe Bailey supported Halle Bailey’s red carpet presentation.

Actress/recording artist Halle Bailey plays Ariel in The Little Mermaid, and was the subject of some backlash after her casting. Early reactions to The Little Mermaid have given her universal praise, and she also stunned on the blue carpet at the movie's premiere. The movie's official Instagram account shared a sweet moment between she and her sister Chloe Bailey on the carpet, check it out below:

How sweet is that? The two Bailey sisters clearly have a close bond, as we've seen on social media and through their music collaboration. And while they were both working while attending the premiere of The Little Mermaid, they got to share this quick but touching moment on the blue carpet. And yes, they both looked absolutely stunning.

Aside from the praise directed at her performance as Ariel, Halle Bailey has also been getting a ton of love online for her Little Mermaid premiere look. Twitter blew up when she stepped on the carpet, and even other celebrities have taken noticed and shown her love. Case in point: Euphoria actress Zendaya, who went on Instagram story with a simple but complimentary message:

Between her performance and her look at the world premiere, it certainly seems like The Little Mermaid is a star-making moment for Halle Bailey. Obviously she was already a successful actress and singer, but smart money says she's going to make plenty of new fans-- especially younger kids. After The Little Mermaid's first teaser wast first released, plenty of viral videos made their way online of young Black girls seeing themselves on screen and being delighted.

As previously mentioned, Bailey was the subject of racist backlash related to her playing Ariel. A number of celebrities came to her defense during this time, including Trevor Noah and even Beyoncé. And if the initial reaction to the movie is to be believed, those naysayers are going to eat their words after seeing Bailey's performance in the movie.

Halle Bailey leads the all-star cast of The Little Mermaid, and she's joined by familiar faces like Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. Voice talent involved includes Hamilton icon Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder. Although there's been some discourse online about those character's appearance in the upcoming blockbuster.

The Little Mermaid will hit theaters on May 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.