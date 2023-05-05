After Gwyneth Paltrow Spilled The Beans On Sex With Famous Exes, Meghan McCain Criticizes Her Frankness

Does it get more pure-bred Hollywood than Gwyneth Paltrow? Not only is the actress, producer and business woman the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and filmmaker Bruce Paltrow, she’s also an Oscar winner who famously dated some major heartthrobs before tying the knot with now-husband and producer, Brad Falchuk. Following Paltrow recently playing “Marry, Fuck, Kill” with past partners during a podcast appearance, former The View host Meghan McCain penned a column criticising the actress’ words for being “TMI.”

When Paltrow was a guest this week on the Call Her Daddy podcast , the Goop business owner spoke to her experience in the bedroom with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck while playing “Marry, Fuck, Kill” with the pair and her ex-husband Chris Martin as options. Paltrow chose the Coldplay frontman, with whom she famously made “consciously uncoupled” mainstream , as her “marry” because he gave her their two children. When it came to choosing between the other two, she admitted Affleck was “technically excellent,” while Pitt was “major chemistry, love of your life”. That left Pitt in the “fuck” category and Affleck for dead. Meghan McCain had some things to say about the podcast segment:

Yes, your daughter is listening, but so are millions of other people. You're on a podcast, not gossiping with the girls over a Chardonnay.

In a column McCain wrote for the Daily Mail , the American TV personality said that she thinks Gwyneth Paltrow’s “vagina candle monologues are too much” and criticized the actress and the podcast for going there during the interview. Paltrow dated Brad Pitt back in 1995 after they met on the set of Se7en before breaking up in 1997. The actress has previously shared that she has kept a friendship with Pitt since .

After Pitt, Paltrow dated Ben Affleck on and off from 1997 to 2000. Amidst Affleck’s recent marriage to Jennifer Lopez, Paltrow has wrote that she’s “very happy” for the couple . As McCain continued:

OK, fine – I get it. Men have done this since the beginning of time. They brag about their conquests and compare their partners, but that doesn't make it right for Paltrow to do it before an audience of millions. After all, she knew what she was getting into. This podcast frequently veers into the intimate and even vulgar, so she can't claim that she was caught off guard. Is she not aware of the phrase TMI? Too Much Information.

Meghan McCain also criticized other celebrities like Rachel Bilson for being open about sex on her podcast Broad Ideas, Meghan Trainor for getting real about the topic too on the High Low With EmRata, along with calling out TV hosts and couples Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, as well as with George Stephanopolous and Ali Wentworth, for discussing intimate issues publicly as well.

The TV personality cleared up that she believes herself to be “sex-positive,” but behind closed doors. She also went on to share that she is proud of herself for not subjecting her kids to “TMI details about their mom and dad” and has set an example of “modesty.” But McCain doesn’t just think it’s people like Paltrow who are promoting sex publicly; she went on to call American culture as a whole “pornified” too.