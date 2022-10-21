How Gwyneth Paltrow’s Husband Brad Fulchik Feels About Her Friendship With Ex Brad Pitt

Actress and businesswoman Gwyeneth Paltrow has had a long and wildly successful career so far. She recently celebrated her 50th birthday , and is seemingly feeling better than ever about her life, career, and family. She is currently married to producer Brad Fulchik, but she also famously was coupled with another Hollywood Brad: Mr. Brad Pitt. And Paltrow recently explained how Fulchik feels about her continued friendship with her famous ex .

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt famously dated from 1994-1997, with the two also starring together in David Fincher’s acclaimed thriller Seven . They were engaged but split before actually getting married. But that hasn’t stopped them from remaining close over the years, with Paltrow recently asked by ET Online about how her husband Brad Fulchik feels about having such a handsome ex still in their lives. As she put it,

My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship]. Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether you're uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend, I really do believe that if you've invested in somebody -- and of course there are exceptions -- to amputate that relationship [shows that] maybe you're not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen. So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it's nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life.

Well, there you have it. While Brad Pitt has been a sex icon for decades, Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband Brad Fulchik seemingly isn’t threated by the former pair’s continued friendship. After all, the Oscar winning actress is known for the way she tries to part with people, romantic or not, in a healthy way. And per her estimation, it’s actually one of the reasons why her husband loves her so much.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s comments to Entertainment Tonight help to peel back the curtain on the private life of the Shakespeare in Love actress. She helped make the term “ conscious uncoupling ” into a commonly used phrase, where former romantic partners split in a way free of drama and fighting. This process has helped her ex-husband Chris Martin continue co-parenting when they split back in 2014. And as such, it should come to no surprise that things are similarly copacetic with Brad Pitt, especially since they broke up so long ago.