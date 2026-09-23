Mahershala Ali Digs Into Why Being A Hollywood Actor Is A 'Frustrating Experience' (And It Ain’t Just Blade)
The industry is notoriously brutal.
Actor Mahershala Ali is an acclaimed talent in Hollywood, one who famously won the Academy Award for his work in Berry Jenkins' Moonlight. Unlike the La La Land Best Picture mixup, his win was clear back in 2017. Still, the film industry is a brutal one, with the 52 year-old star recently getting real about why it's such a bummer. Spoiler alert: he's not just talking about his cancelled Blade movie.
Winning an Oscar seems like peak Hollywood, but it's no guarantee for an easy or successful career. In a recent profile with GQ, Ali spoke about feeling the film industry still didn't understand his talents, despite being a two-time Academy Award winner. As he put it:
This a interesting perspective that moviegoers might not have considered. One would assume that the Green Book actor would be made in the shade, and able to make his pick of exciting projects. But that's seemingly not the case, which is a symptom of the industry as a whole.
While Mahershala Ali admitted he's lost out on some work as a result of keeping his schedule free for the scrapped Blade movie, that's not the sole cause of his frustration. In the same interview, he spoke more about not feeling like he constantly has to prove himself to people to this day, offering:
This recollection probably stands in juxtaposition to what most people think it's like being a movie star, especially one who has two different Oscars. But being an actor, no matter how successful on paper, can be a grueling and emotionally exhausting journey. In that way Mahershala Ali is just like his peers who haven't been as successful.
So why keep trying? Many actors can't imagine doing anything else with their lives. The Luke Cage actor shared when all this work and pressure feels truly worth it, sharing:
It should be interesting to see what comes next for Mahershala Ali, especially now that he's moving on from the Blade snafu. He's currently gearing up for the release of his new movie Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, directed and written by Bassam Tariq, the filmmaker who was going to bring that scrapped MCU project to life.
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Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother hits theaters on September 25th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Ali is also has two voice roles coming down the line, in Wildwood and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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