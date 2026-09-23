Mahershala Ali Digs Into Why Being A Hollywood Actor Is A 'Frustrating Experience' (And It Ain’t Just Blade)

Actor Mahershala Ali is an acclaimed talent in Hollywood, one who famously won the Academy Award for his work in Berry Jenkins' Moonlight. Unlike the La La Land Best Picture mixup, his win was clear back in 2017. Still, the film industry is a brutal one, with the 52 year-old star recently getting real about why it's such a bummer. Spoiler alert: he's not just talking about his cancelled Blade movie.

Winning an Oscar seems like peak Hollywood, but it's no guarantee for an easy or successful career. In a recent profile with GQ, Ali spoke about feeling the film industry still didn't understand his talents, despite being a two-time Academy Award winner. As he put it:

Trust me. If you represented me, you’d get sick of hearing me [talk about it] probably. I don’t want get too negative, but it’s a very frustrating experience. You’ve got to realize too, there’s a lot of turnover in these spaces. And there’s people that come from spaces that are not necessarily creative that end up with the power to make or break projects. And these companies are constantly being bought up all the time. So everything’s changing all the time.

This a interesting perspective that moviegoers might not have considered. One would assume that the Green Book actor would be made in the shade, and able to make his pick of exciting projects. But that's seemingly not the case, which is a symptom of the industry as a whole.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

While Mahershala Ali admitted he's lost out on some work as a result of keeping his schedule free for the scrapped Blade movie, that's not the sole cause of his frustration. In the same interview, he spoke more about not feeling like he constantly has to prove himself to people to this day, offering:

And so I think you’re constantly having to reintroduce yourself to people that you feel like technically you should be known by, or there should be some sort of natural reciprocity or give and take. And I don’t know why I constantly feel like I have to remind people of stuff or prove myself to people, but that’s just how this business works. And it exhausts me. And so then you start thinking about: How long do I have to do this this way, or do it at all?

This recollection probably stands in juxtaposition to what most people think it's like being a movie star, especially one who has two different Oscars. But being an actor, no matter how successful on paper, can be a grueling and emotionally exhausting journey. In that way Mahershala Ali is just like his peers who haven't been as successful.

So why keep trying? Many actors can't imagine doing anything else with their lives. The Luke Cage actor shared when all this work and pressure feels truly worth it, sharing:

So for me, then it goes more to like: Where’s the happy place? It’s doing great work or being around people where there’s the potential to do great work and just really getting back to story. But it’s hard to remind yourself of that. Because I think on some level, the more success I’ve had, the more protective I’ve been and want to be very conscious around the choices I make and what I lend my energies to.

It should be interesting to see what comes next for Mahershala Ali, especially now that he's moving on from the Blade snafu. He's currently gearing up for the release of his new movie Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, directed and written by Bassam Tariq, the filmmaker who was going to bring that scrapped MCU project to life.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother hits theaters on September 25th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Ali is also has two voice roles coming down the line, in Wildwood and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.