S.W.A.T. Exiles Reviews Are Here, And Critics Have Me Pumped About Shemar Moore’s Spinoff

After being saved from cancellation twice, Shemar Moore’s CBS action procedural S.W.A.T. finally aired its final episode last May. But everybody should know by now that you can’t keep Hondo down. The spinoff series S.W.A.T. Exiles is set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, and critics were given the first four episodes of Season 1. What do the reviews say about Sergeant II Daniel Harrelson Jr.’s new assignment?

S.W.A.T. Exiles takes place two years after the original series’ conclusion, and Hondo’s fallen on tough times when he’s called back to the LAPD to lead a new unit. There’s a generational divide between the sergeant and his new Gen Z crew, but according to M.N. Miller of FandomWire, the spinoff brings the goods, with “bullets, brawn, and swagger to spare.” Shemar Moore has the magnetism and testosterone to keep core fans engaged, while there’s a youthful energy injected from the newbies. The critic says:

Moore brings that kind of television star power that turns week-to-week storytelling into comfort food for the dad-TV crowd, and, for everyone else, something closer to a weekly thirst trap. … SWAT Exiles doesn’t so much reinvent the formula as proudly reload it.

Aramide Tinubu of Variety agrees Shemar Moore’s new show keeps viewers engaged with the typical cases you find in procedurals, like gun smugglers and kidnappings, but S.W.A.T. Exiles really picks up steam after a betrayal from within is discovered. Tinubu writes:

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A solid sequel to a well-liked procedural, S.W.A.T Exiles uses many of the same tricks that made the original show so popular. Yet, with a brand-new team and a handful of compelling storylines, the show proves it can stand on its own. … S.W.A.T. Exiles doesn’t reinvent the wheel for its genre, or even from the previous series. But Moore is commanding and earnest as he steps back into Hondo’s shoes.

Cher Thompson of ScreenRant rates it a 6 out of 10, saying that the dynamic between Hondo and his Exiles recruits is the biggest and best distinction between S.W.A.T. and its sequel. That said, the show’s biggest issue is still going to be how to break out from the CBS series’ shadow, Thompson says:

While S.W.A.T. Exiles isn't a rinse and repeat of the CBS version of S.W.A.T., the new series brings enough of its predecessor into the mix to make it feel familiar, perhaps in too many ways. With more character work up front and higher stakes, S.W.A.T. Exiles still feels like it's finding its footing in its early episodes, but there's definitely hope it hits its stride as it continues.

Zaki Hasan of The Wrap says that Shemar Moore is still physically impressive at 56, but you can’t help but feel the loss of S.W.A.T.’s ensemble — especially with some appearances from the OG cast, which only serve to remind us what we’re missing. And other than the supporting cast, there’s not enough in the first four episodes, the critic says, to make S.W.A.T. Exiles feel meaningfully different. He writes:

Part of what made the previous series work was the accumulated affection for its cast. Eight seasons of watching these people change jobs, start families, leave the team and come back to it meant the actors had developed the kind of easy chemistry that only comes with time. Exiles is asking viewers to start the process over again, just over a year after S.W.A.T. left the air. The old team hasn’t exactly had time to become the old team yet, which makes the changing of the guard feel all the more jarring.

Lance of The TV Cave, however, has a different perspective, saying that making Hondo’s new recruits so different from his S.W.A.T. team allows them to stand on their own. Overall, S.W.A.T. Exiles still has the action, the shootouts and overall vibes of the original but feels grittier. The critic says:

What I like about the new group is that they don't immediately feel like replacements for the old 20-Squad. They have their own personalities, their own problems, and their own reasons for being there. These aren't five characters who already have everything figured out. ... And yeah, that creates some funny moments because Hondo is trying to teach them the old-school way of doing things while this younger generation has their own ideas about how things should work. There is definitely a generational clash going on, and I think that is going to be one of the most interesting parts of the show moving forward.

With the majority of S.W.A.T. Exiles’ cast being new, critics also pointed out that you don’t have to have watched S.W.A.T. to jump on the Hondo bandwagon now. Another bonus is that Exiles has already been renewed for Season 2, which indicates Starz has confidence in Shemar Moore’s talents.

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If you want to check out the new series, catch the premiere of S.W.A.T. Exiles at 9 p.m. ET Friday, September 25, on Starz.