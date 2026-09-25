S.W.A.T. Exiles Reviews Are Here, And Critics Have Me Pumped About Shemar Moore’s Spinoff
‘Comfort food for the dad-TV crowd, and, for everyone else … a weekly thirst trap.’
After being saved from cancellation twice, Shemar Moore’s CBS action procedural S.W.A.T. finally aired its final episode last May. But everybody should know by now that you can’t keep Hondo down. The spinoff series S.W.A.T. Exiles is set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, and critics were given the first four episodes of Season 1. What do the reviews say about Sergeant II Daniel Harrelson Jr.’s new assignment?
S.W.A.T. Exiles takes place two years after the original series’ conclusion, and Hondo’s fallen on tough times when he’s called back to the LAPD to lead a new unit. There’s a generational divide between the sergeant and his new Gen Z crew, but according to M.N. Miller of FandomWire, the spinoff brings the goods, with “bullets, brawn, and swagger to spare.” Shemar Moore has the magnetism and testosterone to keep core fans engaged, while there’s a youthful energy injected from the newbies. The critic says:
Aramide Tinubu of Variety agrees Shemar Moore’s new show keeps viewers engaged with the typical cases you find in procedurals, like gun smugglers and kidnappings, but S.W.A.T. Exiles really picks up steam after a betrayal from within is discovered. Tinubu writes:
Cher Thompson of ScreenRant rates it a 6 out of 10, saying that the dynamic between Hondo and his Exiles recruits is the biggest and best distinction between S.W.A.T. and its sequel. That said, the show’s biggest issue is still going to be how to break out from the CBS series’ shadow, Thompson says:
Zaki Hasan of The Wrap says that Shemar Moore is still physically impressive at 56, but you can’t help but feel the loss of S.W.A.T.’s ensemble — especially with some appearances from the OG cast, which only serve to remind us what we’re missing. And other than the supporting cast, there’s not enough in the first four episodes, the critic says, to make S.W.A.T. Exiles feel meaningfully different. He writes:
Lance of The TV Cave, however, has a different perspective, saying that making Hondo’s new recruits so different from his S.W.A.T. team allows them to stand on their own. Overall, S.W.A.T. Exiles still has the action, the shootouts and overall vibes of the original but feels grittier. The critic says:
With the majority of S.W.A.T. Exiles’ cast being new, critics also pointed out that you don’t have to have watched S.W.A.T. to jump on the Hondo bandwagon now. Another bonus is that Exiles has already been renewed for Season 2, which indicates Starz has confidence in Shemar Moore’s talents.
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If you want to check out the new series, catch the premiere of S.W.A.T. Exiles at 9 p.m. ET Friday, September 25, on Starz.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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