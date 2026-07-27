Is God Is Is Such A Fascinating Film, But This Fascinated Me Most

We need more original movies, especially by women and racially diverse filmmakers. Therefore, I make it a priority to watch and support these films when possible, and this is one reason I was happy to check out Is God Is, a new movie by a woman director I was looking forward to. Is God Is is a revenge thriller and female-rage movie told through the lens of a quest movie.

Racine (Kara Young) and Anaia (Mallori Johnson) want revenge for their mother and themselves. They want to kill their father, but must meet several characters before they can accomplish this task. It plays out like a fable. That’s one of the most interesting aspects of Is God Is, and another is the antagonist.

Warning: Is God Is spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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Is God Is's Villain Is One Of The Most Fascinating Parts Because He's So Terrifying In Small And Big Ways

Sterling K. Brown continues to prove that he’s one of the greatest actors of our generation. He is terrifying as Racine and Anaia’s father. He only appears in the movie a few times, but that’s enough to convey his monstrosity. The whole movie builds up to the confrontation between him and his daughters.

When that moment finally happens, it doesn’t disappoint. Is God Is is another fantastic performance by Brown because he’s allowed to show how scary he is in various ways. Anaia knows how evil her fathe