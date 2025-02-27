After Nixing Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin From A Simple Favor 2, Director Paul Feig Got Candid About His Decision

As we near the May 1 release of the upcoming A Simple Favor 2 , officially titled Another Simple Favor, the buzz for the Paul Feig sequel has ramped up. One unexpected element, beyond the location switch from American suburbia to an iconic Italian island, is the type of gin being used on set. What once was Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation gin has now turned into another brand, and it’s even closer to home for Feig.

While there have been plenty of rumors swirling around Blake Lively’s projects amid the ongoing It Ends With Us legalities , including the A Simple Favor sequel, Feig set the record straight for his 2025 movie . He shared all he could with EW about the coming Prime subscription -exclusive movie ahead of its actual premiere, including this famed liquor switch. The Bridesmaids director shared that Reynolds’ Aviation was swapped out for his own: Artingstall’s. He noted that he’s very proud of his line of gin, the aesthetics of his bottle work well in the movie, and that a martini is commonly found within his films, saying:

There's no more Aviation. This movie is all Artingstall's all the time. I'm very proud of my brand. And actually, our bottle is so beautiful that it fits in. It doesn't feel like it doesn't belong. There's never a shortage of martinis in any of my movies.

This behind-the-scenes tidbit feels like a great Hollywood piece of trivia, but it’s fun to know that Paul Feig is so pro-cocktail. It’s no longer surprising that the 2025 movie schedule movie won’t feature the Deadpool star’s gin because it was replaced by his own. After all, the Spy director already shared that SF2 promises a special Martinicentric cameo beyond either gin brand. Clearly the love and passion run deep for a nice martini anywhere in the director’s life.

Beyond the alcoholic promises the Another Simple Favor has in store, Anna Kendrick teased great things for the sequel . The Pitch Perfect star hyped Feig’s movie-making ability, and particularly for the film series she shares with Blake Lively. The 2018 film was full of twists and turns as it followed blogger Stephanie figuring out what happened to the chic, mysterious Emily. ASP picks up with Emily getting out of prison, asking Stephanie to be her maid of honor, and everyone traipsing off for an Italian wedding–it sure has the makings to be as exciting as its predecessor.

For now, we’ll have to wait to see all those ice-cold martinis and twists on May 1. Maybe fans will get some more bits of content from its March premiere at SXSW. There are two things to be certain of for Paul Feig and this movie: the actor-director loves gin, and Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation has been replaced by Feig’s own brand.

Watch the OG A Simple Favor movie with a Netflix subscription , and have an Amazon account ready to go for the sequel, coming out on May 1.