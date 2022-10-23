After Olivia Wilde Was Accused Of Abandoning Her Dog To Make Time For Harry Styles, An Animal Shelter Is Speaking Out

Olivia Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles has been a topic of public interest for nearly two years now. Still, their romance has been scrutinized more recently over a number of reasons. Things escalated a bit this past week when Wilde and ex-fiancée Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny gave an extensive interview in which she made claims against the actress/director. Within those comments was the accusation that Wilde abandoned her dog in order to spend more time with Styles. Now, the animal shelter from which she rescued the pup is speaking out on the matter.

The unnamed ex-nanny claimed that Olivia Wilde quickly became consumed in her relationship with Harry Styles, to the point that she decided to return her dog to the shelter. The pooch, Gordy, was a pet to both Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. Upon hearing the accusations, Los Angeles’ MaeDay Rescue responded via a lengthy Instagram post. The non-profit shelter explained how the Booksmart director adopted the dog and claimed that there were specific reasons as to why he wasn’t meshing with the Wilde/Sudeikis household:

Well, you may have seen Gordy in the news lately and we want to set the record straight. Gordy was adopted to @oliviawilde at 2 months old and after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, she realized that Gordy didn’t love the travel life and wasn’t happy around toddlers.

These factors apparently led the Hollywood star to make a big decision regarding the dog’s future. As the shelter asserts, she ultimately decided to find a new home for him and, apparently, that wasn’t too difficult, since the canine had already become very tight with someone else:

Gordy had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker and in Gordy’s best interest and after much thought and consideration, he was rehomed to his Brooklyn dog walker. Before this decision was made, Olivia called Maeday to discuss, and we were involved in the decision.

The group went on to say that the star is “a huge animal rescue advocate” and that she “rehomed Gordy out of compassion and love for him.” Since the nanny’s interview went viral, both the Tron: Legacy alum and Sudeikis have shot down the numerous claims. And this latest statement from MaeDay Rescue seems to, at the very least, back them up in terms of the allegations involving their dog.

Said nanny also claimed that there was overlap between Olivia Wilde’s relationships with Harry Styles and Jason Sudeiks. Wilde candidly denied that assumption last month, calling the notion “complete horseshit” and saying that her and Sudeikis’ “relationship was over long before I met Harry.” She and Styles were first romantically linked around January 2021, while she and Sudeikis allegedly split sometime in 2020.

The celebrity couple’s relationship recently had to weather the storm that was the Don’t Worry Darling press tour. Olivia Wilde earned a great deal of attention due to the alleged fued between her leading lady Florence Pugh . Meanwhile, Harry Styles was accused of spitting on co-star Chris Pine. ( Pine’s rep has denied that such a thing happened). Ultimately, Wilde and Styles still appear to be going strong though, despite any of these doggone (sorry) controversies.

You can see the two stars in Don’t Worry Darling, which is playing in theaters.