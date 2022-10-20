Olivia Wilde’s Nanny Claims There Was Overlap During Harry Styles And Jason Sudeikis Relationships

Prior to the release of Don’t Worry Darling , the chatter online was about the movie’s various controversies and rumored feuds between filmmaker Olivia Wilde and the cast/crew. But the chatter began even prior to that marketing campaign, thanks to her relationship with pop star Harry Styles and recent breakup. And now Wilde’s Nanny claims there was overlap between Styles and her ex Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ break-up and their co-parenting has been put on display recently, like when the Ted Lasso actor served her legal papers as she was presenting Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon. Now the couple’s former nanny has done an interview with The Daily Mail , which shrouded her face and identity. She claimed that Wilde continued to sleep in the same bed as her ex during their split, and that their relationship wasn’t as fractured as the actress/filmmaker has made it seem. This source was quoted saying:

Why don't you just...look at her ring on Labor Day Weekend (2020). We were in Malibu on Labor Day Weekend. This was right before she started seeing Harry. She's wearing her engagement ring from Jason and laughing as she's on the beach.

This possible overlap is part of why the public has been so invested in Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship since it became public. Add in their age difference and working relationship during Don’t Worry Darling, and there are countless questions about this latest Hollywood power couple.

This recounting by Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ nanny stands in juxtaposition to Olivia Wilde’s comments about the matter, where she was previously quoted saying “'Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.” Later in her same interview with the Daily Mail she addressed this timeline further, saying:

Olivia went on to defend herself and I think she did it for Harry because she wanted Harry to think things were over for a long time - and they weren't. They worked it out so it seemed like it was just an argument. I think that's why she said they had been done for a long time, but that's not true.

According to this nanny, even Harry Styles might be in the dark regarding the true order of events in their relationship and the Jason Sudeikis split. Obviously there’s no way of us truly knowing what’s happening in those intimate relationships, so we’ll just have to see if any of the three celebs involved respond to these allegations.

As previously mentioned, the Olivia Wilde/Harry Styles/ Jason Sudeikis love triangle was just one of the stories surrounding the release of Don’t Worry Darling. Perhaps the biggest rumor was that the filmmaker was feuding with lead actress Florence Pugh. But despite reports of screaming matches , the crew actually signed a letter standing with Wilde and disputing those claims. Then there’s Styles and Chris Pine’s spitgate, which broke the internet and was quickly denied by everyone involved.