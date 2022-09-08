Olivia Wilde Candidly Addresses The Rumors About Leaving Jason Sudeikis For Harry Styles

Among the movies being released in 2022 , all eyes are on Don’t Worry Darling and its director Olivia Wilde, particularly after feud rumors have dropped about Wilde and her co-star Florence Pugh. Now, the actress has commented on the rumors that came even earlier, regarding her split from Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis and her current relationship with co-star and pop superstar Harry Styles.

Speculation has run rampant for months now around the Don't Worry Darling director and actress' relationship with Styles, particularly around her separation from Sudeikis. She broke it off with the Ted Lasso star almost two years ago, in November of 2020. Ever since, there have been rumors, awkward situations, and scrutiny about the timeline of the ending of that relationship and when she actually got with the former One Direction star.

In a profile with Vanity Fair, she opened up about both her current boyfriend and her ex-partner, turning down rumors and explaining how she is managing her relationships. She noted most of what's been said is "horseshit."

The complete horseshit idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.

To note, the two initially met at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in 2011. They got engaged but never married. They had their first child in 2014 and a second in 2016. Over ten years after meeting, the pair broke up for what she now says was the benefit of their children, though Wilde and Sudekis are still co-parenting through the split. But it sounds like this relationship didn't "end overnight," as she put it, also explaining more about what happened during Covid.

We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.

This custody battle got awkward for everyone when Wilde was served legal papers at CinemaCon from Sudeikis. Wilde addressed getting served , later saying "it was really upsetting” and “scary;” however, she told the magazine she was not “surprised” it happened. The SNL alum later clarified that it was not his intention to have the papers served so publicly , and apologized for how it all went down.

As for Wilde and Styles, dating one of the world’s most popular musicians comes with a ton of attention, both good and bad. The Don’t Worry Darling director has spoken about the “false narrative” surrounding her relationship . Rumors surrounding the musician's involvement in Wilde’s film and their romantic lives have been a massive point in the ongoing drama. These rumors include the also alleged and seemingly untrue spit incident between Styles and Chirs Pine ( which Styles jokingly addressed ) and that Styles has made significantly more than Pugh on the film.

Among the waves of rumors surrounding Don’t Worry Darling’s release, Wilde seems to have dismissed most of it and provided clarity to other parts of it. We’ll just have to see what happens next because at this rate there is always something to worry about, darling.