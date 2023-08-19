After Sandra Bullock’s The Blind Side Co-Star Sent Love To Her Amid Michael Oher’s Lawsuit, He Addressed The NFL Vet

John Lee Hancock's 2007 film, The Blind Side , wasn't just a box office hit. It was a cultural milestone that won Sandra Bullock an Academy Award for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy. However, now, the film's real-life subject, NFL 's Michael Oher, has claimed the Tuohy family didn't adopt him and they exploited his story. This has sparked online calls for Bullock to give back her Oscar . Amidst this, her co-star, Quinton Aaron, who played the football star has shown support to her and has even sent a message to the NFL vet.

The film's popularity has made the recent allegations a hot topic on social media. Some online users, blurring the line between film and reality, are pointing fingers at Sandra Bullock, even though she played Leigh Anne Tuohy. In the midst of this, Quinton Aaron, who played Oher in the film, opened up in an ET interview, showing that the role was more than just acting for him. He explained:

I don't even know what to think. I didn't get the sense that they were the types of people to do something like that -- I'm a very trusting person, though. It's very unfortunate because I like both of them. Everyone who is a fan of The Blind Side is rooting for that family...It's been such a beacon of hope, I can't even tell you how many people came to me to tell me how it changed their lives.

Based on the 2006 book of the same name, The Blind Side showcased Oher's supposed journey from abject poverty to being taken in by the affluent Tuohy family. The ensemble cast included the likes of Jae Head, Tim McGraw, Lily Collins, and Kathy Bates. However, the crux of the controversy rests on the lawsuit Oher lodged against the Tuohys, alleging they manipulated him into a conservatorship shortly after his 18th birthday.

The film's message of hope, love, and acceptance resonated with audiences worldwide, and for many, this recent controversy is nothing short of heartbreaking. Despite being close to the matter, Aaron tried to remain neutral yet supportive. He expressed his sympathy for Oher, acknowledging the former player's contributions to the sport and the story's lasting impact on people. Addressing the sports superstar directly, Aaron said:

I definitely want to say, in spite of everything in the past, I'm praying for you, bro. I hope that what has happened doesn't diminish everything that you worked for. I hope you get resolve out of this and be made whole. I'm so sorry for what you're going through. If you want to reach out I'm here for you bro, I don't have much to offer, but I can listen... I'm here for you.

This isn't the first time Oher has aired grievances concerning the movie. In 2015, he lamented to ESPN over the film's portrayal of him. He took particular issue with how the movie depicted him as struggling academically. The football player said then:

People look at me, and they take things away from me because of a movie. They don't really see the skills and the kind of player I am. That's why I get downgraded so much, because of something off the field.

Sean Tuohy recently responded to the allegations, appearing to refute the claims of exploitation. However, the statement did not touch on the issue of whether Oher was truly adopted or not.

Given her recent personal challenges, the focus on Sandra Bullock suggesting she should give back her Academy Award is concerning. Bullock is mourning the loss of her longtime partner , Bryan Randall, who died at 57 after fighting ALS.