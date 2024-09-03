After Saturday Night’s World Premiere, Critics Can’t Stop Talking About The Cast Portraying SNL’s OG Legends
The lead-up to 'Live from New York ...'
We’re fast approaching Saturday Night Live’s Season 50 premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, and I can’t think of a more appropriate time to take a look back at how it all started. In the upcoming biographical dramedy Saturday Night, Jason Reitman aims to recall the events (both raunchy and chaotic, it seems from the trailer) of the 90 minutes leading up to SNL’s first episode in 1975. The film premiered at Telluride Film Festival on August 31 ahead of its October 11 debut on the 2024 movie calendar, and critics have a lot to say about the actors portraying some of SNL’s most famous stars.
Jason Reitman has assembled an ensemble of his own to portray the OG Saturday Night Live cast and crew members, including Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels, Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase and so many more. Pete Hammond of Deadline credits that ensemble of more than 80 speaking roles with helping to create a film that isn't just a comedy, it’s a suspense thriller. In the critic’s words:
Gregory Ellwood of The Playlist gives the movie a B+, calling the writers’ choice to focus on just 90 minutes “ingenious.” The most impressive part may be that even though 50 years of history tells us how everything turned out, Jason Reitman et. al. create such significant tension over whether or not SNL will make it to air. None of it would be possible, though, Ellwood says, without the “stellar” casting. The critic writes:
Ryan McQuade of AwardsWatch also grades Saturday Night a B+, praising Jason Reitman’s smart direction and Gabriel LaBelle’s performance of Lorne Michaels, as LaBelle's shoulders hold the weight of the entire movie. McQuade notes the similarities between the film and an episode of Saturday Night Live, writing:
David Fear of Rolling Stone calls the film “part sloppy and overly reverent tribute, part hilarious 1970s gross-out romp,” writing:
Stephen Farber of THR, however, says that while Saturday Night is fresh with a strong concept, it ultimately disappoints in frustrating fashion. Farber writes:
The cast and direction is getting a lot of positive feedback coming out of Telluride, and it’s starting out with an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes (though only from 11 critics, so that will change). The film is set to hit theaters 49 years to the day of SNL’s first episode, so mark your calendars for October 11 if this sounds like one 90-minute chaos adventure you can’t miss.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.